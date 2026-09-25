Cornell researchers document first Marfan syndrome case in cats

Researchers at Cornell University have documented the first molecular characterization of Marfan syndrome in domestic cats, specifically in feline siblings Gary and Shaggy, who carry two altered copies of the FBN1 gene. Published in Scientific Reports, the findings offer a foundation for future veterinary diagnostics and genetic testing.

These manifestations pointed veterinary specialists toward Marfan syndrome, a rare inherited connective tissue disorder that affects approximately 1 in 4,000 humans but had never before been documented in cats. This discovery unites veterinary experts from the Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM) and the Baker Institute for Animal Health alongside international collaborators.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What was found: Two feline brothers were diagnosed with Marfan syndrome, a condition that weakens connective tissue throughout the body, marking the first time this condition has been molecularly characterized in cats.

Two feline brothers were diagnosed with Marfan syndrome, a condition that weakens connective tissue throughout the body, marking the first time this condition has been molecularly characterized in cats. The genetic mechanism: Both cats inherited two altered copies of the FBN1 gene, which typically causes severe disease; however, their specific variant allowed partial gene function, enabling them to survive into adulthood.

Both cats inherited two altered copies of the FBN1 gene, which typically causes severe disease; however, their specific variant allowed partial gene function, enabling them to survive into adulthood. Why it matters: This discovery lays the groundwork for improved veterinary diagnostics and the future development of genetic screenings for pets.

Unraveling the FBN1 Gene and Connective Tissue Pathology

To identify the genetic root of the brothers’ condition, a multidisciplinary team combined detailed clinical evaluations with genetic sequencing. Researchers isolated the responsible gene: FBN1. This gene codes for fibrillin-1, a fundamental building block of the body’s connective tissues. Fibrillin-1 is distributed widely throughout the body, providing structural integrity to blood vessels, bones, ligaments, skin, and eyes.

In human medicine, inheriting a single altered copy of the FBN1 gene is sufficient to cause Marfan syndrome. However, Gary and Shaggy each carried two altered copies of the gene, having inherited a changed copy from each parent. Inheriting dual altered copies is extremely rare and can interfere with the body’s capacity to produce normal fibrillin-1. Further investigation by the Cornell team revealed that the cats’ specific genetic variant did not completely shut down the gene. Instead, it partially disrupted the way the gene’s instructions are processed, preserving residual function and allowing the cats to survive into adulthood.

Metric / Feature Human Marfan Syndrome Feline Marfan Syndrome (Gary & Shaggy) Prevalence Affects approximately 1 in 4,000 individuals First documented case in domestic cats Genetic Basis Typically caused by one altered copy of the FBN1 gene Caused by two altered copies of the FBN1 gene Variant Effect Hypomorphic splice region variant allowing partial protein function Clinical Manifestations Aortic enlargement, ocular structural issues, long limbs

Multidisciplinary Collaboration and Veterinary Implications

Working alongside specialists from the University of Pennsylvania, Ghent University in Belgium, and the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center located in New York City, the study’s research group also incorporated experts from the Baker Institute for Animal Health and the Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Jacquelyn Evans, an assistant professor based in the Department of Biomedical Sciences and the Baker Institute for Animal Health, underscored the wider significance of this finding. “The findings provide a foundation for improved veterinary diagnostics,” Evans stated, noting that the work will “help veterinarians recognize similar cases in the future and may help develop genetic tests.” Demonstrating the comparative research tradition long maintained at the Baker Institute for Animal Health, Evans also pointed out how this breakthrough highlights the value of pet owners collaborating with genetic and veterinary professionals to uncover insights that may benefit other animals down the road.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor