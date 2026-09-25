Pakistan locks down Islamabad as PTI party vows to march

Pakistan has transformed Islamabad into a heavily fortified zone ahead of a planned nationwide demonstration organized by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The state has deployed tens of thousands of security personnel, erected barricades using more than 1,000 shipping containers fitted with spikes, and placed sandbags on bridges to prevent protesters from reaching the capital on October 4, following a postponement from the original September 27 date.

A Fortress Capital Faces Severe Supply Disruptions and Public Anger

The capital now resembles a high-security garrison, leaving everyday residents caught in the crossfire of state security measures. Major transit routes, including the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway, the Islamabad-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, the Hazara motorway, and the Grand Trunk Road at Attock, have faced indefinite closures by police notifications reported by Al Jazeera. Workers have welded shipping containers together, filling them with gravel and sand to ensure demonstrators cannot clear them.

Photo: aljazeera.com

Public frustration mounts as businesses struggle to secure basic supplies and ordinary citizens face severe movement restrictions. Shahid, a 76-year-old retired businessman, described the toll of the lockdown: “The entire city is suffering. The government has shut down the whole city and we, as citizens, are helpless. I have never seen such a situation. Joblessness, inflation and insecurity has made our lives hell but does the government care? No.”

The Arrest of PTI Leadership and the Crackdown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The state’s aggressive response extends far beyond physical barriers in Islamabad. Dozens of PTI leaders, ministers, and lawmakers have been detained or targeted with arrest warrants under the 1960 public order law, which permits preventive detention without charge. Among those imprisoned are Imran Khan’s three sisters—Aleema Khanum, Uzma Khan, and Noreen Niazi—who remain behind bars after being arrested.

Sohail Afridi, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and a key PTI figure, insists the march will proceed regardless of government blockades. Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, Afridi stated, “The government is panicking – that’s why they have put Islamabad under siege, that’s why they are abducting our ministers. But Imran Khan is the most popular leader of the country and people will come out for him. I am certain they won’t be able to stop the public power of the masses when they come out on streets and take to Islamabad.”

Photo: aljazeera.com

Afridi acknowledged the fear of a violent confrontation given the massive security buildup, noting that the province has deployed nearly 30,000 security personnel in the Attock district alone according to Al Jazeera’s reporting. Nevertheless, he expressed defiance: “I know they can go to any extent to stop us by brute force, we have no doubt about it. But if we have a large number of people, they can’t open fire at us. Our plan is to bring so many people that they surrender.”

Contrasting Political Strategies and Government Justifications

The military-backed government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif alongside army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, faces accusations from analysts of treating the political opposition as an existential threat rather than a standard democratic challenge. Lahore-based political analyst Habib Akram told Al Jazeera that the heavy-handed tactics expose deep administrative insecurity: “While this is undoubtedly a difficult moment for PTI, it is equally exposing the government’s own frustration. In fact, the government’s conduct suggests something more. It isn’t just afraid of this protest; it has turned this protest into a matter of its own survival.”

دیکھیں: عمران خان کی بہنیں گرفتار، پی ٹی آئی کے مارچ سے قبل کنٹینرز نے اسلام آباد کو بلاک کر دیا۔ انڈیا ٹوڈے

Government officials defend the sweeping restrictions as essential precautions against potential violence. Talal Chaudhry, the junior interior minister, rejected assertions that the capital is fully shut down, stating to Al Jazeera, “Normal life in Islamabad is continuing. Hospitals, offices and essential services are functioning. The containers and security arrangements are precautionary measures, not a shutdown.” Meanwhile, Rana Ihsaan Afzal, a coordinator to the prime minister, added context on state strategy: “In trying to counter the rhetoric PTI has adopted, we do have to take certain measures, and yes, those measures carry their own consequences too, but we have to look at the bigger picture.”

The stark divergence between the ruling coalition and PTI highlights an escalating political standoff. While another opposition group, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), successfully negotiated a postponement of its own march after Prime Minister Sharif contacted its leadership directly, PTI has received no such outreach. As the October 4 march date approaches, the standoff tests the limits of public dissent, state control, and the resilience of a population caught between an unyielding government and a persistent opposition.