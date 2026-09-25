Dangote Refinery Supplies 71% of Nigeria’s Petrol as Imports Plunge

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery supplied roughly 71 percent of the petrol received across Nigeria in August, driving a significant market shift away from foreign imports as domestic refinery output surged, according to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

August Fuel Receipts and Import Reductions

Domestically sourced petrol accounted for 35.9 million litres per day, marking a 39 percent jump from July’s volume of 25.8 million litres per day.

Conversely, foreign petrol imports dropped by 26 percent over the same comparative window. Imports fell from 19.7 million litres per day in July down to 14.6 million litres per day in August, leaving domestic receipts to exceed imported fuel by 21.3 million litres per day.

The regulatory authority noted the shifting balance in its monthly sector report, stating that daily receipts rose to 50.5 million litres while imports contracted.

Refinery Output and Feedstock Supply

The Dangote facility generated an average of 41.94 million litres of petrol daily throughout August. Out of that total production volume, 35.87 million litres went directly to the Nigerian market, while 9.73 million litres were shipped abroad as exports.

Photo: businessday.ng

Operating at an average capacity utilization of 105.21 percent, the refinery held 360.4 million litres of petrol in stock by the end of August. Stock sufficiency for petrol improved marginally across the country, rising from 22.4 days in July to 22.9 days in August.

The broader refining sector also experienced an uptick in raw material deliveries. Crude oil receipts rose 17 percent, moving from 585,000 barrels per day in July to 683,000 barrels per day in August.

Data covering January through August shows that domestic refineries received a cumulative 137.98 million barrels of feedstock. That total comprised 109.88 million barrels of locally sourced crude and 28.10 million barrels of imported seaborne crude, with domestic supplies accounting for 79.64 percent of the intake.

Broader Downstream Petroleum Trends

Other refined products experienced mixed trajectories during August. Domestic diesel supply also dipped by 16 percent to 13.2 million litres per day, while diesel consumption declined 15 percent based on volumes trucked to the market.

Meanwhile, aviation turbine kerosene receipts surged by 63 percent, climbing from 1.9 million litres per day to 3.1 million litres per day, with consumption rising by 22 percent.