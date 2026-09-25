U.S. Airlines Waive Change Fees as Nor’Easter Threatens Northeast Flights

As a severe nor’easter threatens the Northeast with high winds, heavy rainfall, and potential flooding, major U.S. carriers including American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) have waived change fees for weekend flights. Federal forecasters warn the storm will impact operations across New York and New England.
The Bottom Line
Carriers are proactively waiving change fees and fare differences for passengers flying through mid-next week across impacted Northeast hubs.
Disruptions hit early following an equipment outage on Monday that forced hundreds of cancellations bound for the New York area and Philadelphia.
Operational stability remains fragile as FlightAware data shows over half of scheduled flights delayed at LaGuardia Airport.
Operational Strains and Flight Cancellations
The weekend travel disruptions follow an equipment outage on Monday that forced carriers to cancel hundreds of flights bound for the New York area and Philadelphia. Federal forecasters warn the incoming nor’easter will bring high winds and heavy rainfall with the potential for dangerous flooding across the region.
As of Friday afternoon, FlightAware data indicated close to 600 flights to and from LaGuardia Airport in New York were delayed, accounting for more than half the facility’s schedule. Dozens of additional delays were recorded at major New England and New York-area airports.
Airlines typically cancel a significant portion of their schedules during severe winter storms or hurricanes. The goal is to ensure planes, passengers, and crews do not end up out of position. However, carriers are still actively assessing the nor’easter’s exact path and potential impact.
Waiver Policies and Affected Hubs
In response to the developing weather emergency, American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and JetBlue Airways announced flexible rebooking options. Customers booked on flights to and from a host of airports in the New York City area, Boston, and smaller New England airports can alter their itineraries.
Passengers taking advantage of these policy adjustments can change their flights without paying a change fee or any difference in fare, provided they can complete their travel anytime before the middle of next week. The waivers cover travel scheduled from Friday through Sunday.
|Airline
|Primary Impacted Hubs
|Waiver Window
|American Airlines
|New York Area, Boston, New England
|Friday through Mid-Next Week
|United Airlines
|New York Area, Boston, New England
|Friday through Mid-Next Week
|Delta Air Lines
|New York Area, Boston, New England
|Friday through Mid-Next Week
|JetBlue Airways
|New York Area, Boston, New England
|Friday through Mid-Next Week
Future Outlook for Regional Transit
With airlines continuing to evaluate weather models, operational adjustments may widen as the storm system approaches. Passengers holding tickets for affected weekend routes are advised to monitor carrier updates directly and utilize digital rebooking tools before heading to regional hubs.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.
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