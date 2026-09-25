U.S. Airlines Waive Change Fees as Nor’Easter Threatens Northeast Flights

As a severe nor’easter threatens the Northeast with high winds, heavy rainfall, and potential flooding, major U.S. carriers including American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) , United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) , Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) , and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) have waived change fees for weekend flights. Federal forecasters warn the storm will impact operations across New York and New England.

Disruptions hit early following an equipment outage on Monday that forced hundreds of cancellations bound for the New York area and Philadelphia.

Operational Strains and Flight Cancellations

The weekend travel disruptions follow an equipment outage on Monday that forced carriers to cancel hundreds of flights bound for the New York area and Philadelphia. Federal forecasters warn the incoming nor’easter will bring high winds and heavy rainfall with the potential for dangerous flooding across the region.

As of Friday afternoon, FlightAware data indicated close to 600 flights to and from LaGuardia Airport in New York were delayed, accounting for more than half the facility’s schedule. Dozens of additional delays were recorded at major New England and New York-area airports.

Airlines typically cancel a significant portion of their schedules during severe winter storms or hurricanes. The goal is to ensure planes, passengers, and crews do not end up out of position. However, carriers are still actively assessing the nor’easter’s exact path and potential impact.