American Horror Story, A Different World and others premiere this weekend

As the weekend of September 25 to 27, 2026, unfolds, television and streaming platforms deliver an expansive lineup. From Ryan Murphy’s legacy-driven return of American Horror Story season 13 on FX and Hulu to Netflix’s revival of the iconic campus comedy A Different World and MGM+’s true-crime thriller American Hostage, viewers face a dense roster of premieres across cable, prestige networks, and major streaming services.

The Bottom Line Franchise Heavyweights Return: Long-running properties like FX’s American Horror Story and Starz’s S.W.A.T.

Long-running properties like FX’s American Horror Story and Starz’s S.W.A.T. Platform Expansion: Netflix anchors its weekend slate with nostalgic revivals alongside library acquisitions like Party Down.

Netflix anchors its weekend slate with nostalgic revivals alongside library acquisitions like Party Down. True-Crime and Real-World Drama: Networks offer high-stakes historical narratives, including Jon Hamm’s American Hostage on MGM+.

Horror Institutions and True-Crime Lenses

FX and Hulu debut the 13th season of American Horror Story, steering the anthology franchise back to its roots. Co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk anchor this installment around a tribute to the series’ legacy. According to Polygon coverage, the season features the major return of Jessica Lange, who has not appeared since a cameo in season 8, alongside series regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters reprising multiple past roles.

Shifting from supernatural horror to historical tension, MGM+ launches American Hostage. Starring Jon Hamm as radio newsman Fred Heckman, the thriller dramatizes the 1977 standoff where a gunman, played by Giovanni Ribisi, demanded airtime while holding a mortgage broker hostage. Meanwhile, NBC and Peacock roll out Line of Fire from creator Joshua Safran, pairing Peter Krause and Hope Davis as the heads of a federal agent family navigating a widening conspiracy.

Revivals, Sequels, and Catalog Expansion

Streaming platforms lean heavily into established intellectual property this weekend. Netflix premieres its sequel series to A Different World, following Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon) as she begins her freshman year at Hillman College, attempting to step out of the shadow of her parents. The platform also expands its comedy footprint by dropping all three seasons of Party Down, starring Adam Scott, Lizzy Caplan, and Ken Marino.

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For action audiences, Starz introduces S.W.A.T. Exiles. Shemar Moore returns as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, pulled from retirement to train a new generation of recruits following the conclusion of the original CBS series’ eight-season run. Apple TV rounds out scripted offerings with Brothers, starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as fictionalized versions of themselves discovering a potential family connection.

Reality Concepts and Retro-Futuristic Competition

Unscripted television sees unique IP adaptations entering the ring. Netflix debuts Wonka’s The Golden Ticket, a competition series produced under a Roald Dahl concept where contestants complete challenges inside a retro-futuristic chocolate factory. Hosted with a Gene Wilder-inspired voice, the show tasks participants with securing golden tickets for a major cash prize.

Photo: decider.com

Major Series Premieres and Returns (September 25–27, 2026) Title Platform/Network Genre Key Cast / Creators American Horror Story (Season 13) FX / Hulu Horror Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters American Hostage MGM+ Thriller Jon Hamm, Giovanni Ribisi Line of Fire Peacock / NBC Drama Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Joshua Safran A Different World (Sequel) Netflix Comedy Maleah Joi Moon, Alijah Kai Wonka’s The Golden Ticket Netflix Reality TV Howie Mandel, Nick Cannon, Wayne Brady Brothers Apple TV Comedy Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson

The Weekend Lineup

Whether opting for the nostalgic pull of Hillman College on Netflix or the high-intensity hostage negotiations on MGM+, audiences have access to a distinct mix of legacy revivals and fresh narratives.

Which of these premieres are you adding to your queue first? Let us know your weekend watchlist picks in the comments below.