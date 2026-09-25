TV Guide Tonight: September 25, 2026 – Prime Time Highlights

Friday night television brings a diverse lineup of live sport, high-stakes reality formats, investigative journalism, and cinematic storytelling across major Italian networks. Viewers settling in for the evening of September 25 can choose from high-profile international football, deep-dive crime analysis, comedy specials, and documentary features.

For fans tuning into stasera in TV, the schedule offers a balanced mix of live entertainment and gripping scripted drama. Whether tracking tactical battles on the pitch or following investigative reports on late-night talk shows, audiences have plenty of options spanning Rai, Mediaset, La7, and digital platforms.

Football, Crime, and Reality TV Highlights

Rai 1 leads the prime-time schedule at 20.30 with live coverage from the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, where the Italian national team coached by Roberto Mancini faces Belgium in the Nations League tournament. The sports broadcast transitions later into news coverage with TG 1 Sera at 23.35, followed by the weekly magazine program TV7 at 23.40.

Over on Rete 4 at 21.30, Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero host Quarto Grado, delivering in-depth analysis on unresolved mystery cases from both recent and forgotten criminal chronicles. Meanwhile, Canale 5 fires up its reality machine at 21.20 with Grande Fratello – VIP, featuring new high-profile contestants crossing the famous red door. The panel including Ilary Blasi, Cesara Buonamici, and Selvaggia Lucarelli breaks down the opening dynamics of the house.

On TV8 at 21.40, Costantino della Gherardesca guides the fifth leg of Pechino Express as the competition heads into China, marking the debut of Giulia Salemi as field correspondent. Additional scheduling details from Stasera in TV indicate a broad lineup of travel adventure and lifestyle programming surrounding the reality format.

Drama, Investigation, and Comedy Across Networks

Rai 2 turns to drama at 21.20 with L’Ispettore Coliandro – Il Ritorno. In this episode, Inspector Coliandro attempts to rescue his friend Gamberini from severe gambling debts, only to end up trapped as a hostage by criminals inside an underground gambling den. The evening concludes with Enzo Ferrari. Il Rosso e il Nero at 23.15.

Rai 3 presents Familiar Touch at 21.20, following an elderly woman living with dementia who moves into a nursing home under the belief that it is a hotel, forcing her to confront a shifting daily reality and identity. The late slot features Radix at 22.55, exploring Sorrento through music with host Edoardo Sylos Labini, followed by Blob at 23.25.

Italia 1 focuses on international espionage at 21.20 with CIA, where agents investigate the suspicious death of a foreign minister and uncover a sophisticated spying technology. The network follows up at 23.05 with CIA Attacco invisibile, starring Tom Ellis.

La7 brings back Diego Bianchi and Makkox at 21.15 for a new installment of Propaganda Live, mixing satire, investigative reporting, and guest interviews to examine current events. Over on Nove at 21.30, Giuseppe Giacobazzi hosts the third appointment of Osteria Giacobazzi, featuring stand-up comedy and guest banter.

As the weekend approaches, viewers can check local listings for any last-minute schedule adjustments. Feel free to share your thoughts on tonight’s television lineup in the comments below.