Sierra Nevada Paramilitary Leaders File Lawsuit Against Government After Status Revocation

Fredy Castillo Carrillo, known as “Pinocho” and leader of the Autodefensas Conquistadoras de la Sierra Nevada, alongside his brother Carmen Evelio Castillo Carrillo, alias “Muñeca,” filed an extraordinary injunction action against the Colombian Presidency and the Ministry of Justice, according to court documents reviewed by SEMANA. The legal maneuver seeks to safeguard a broad slate of fundamental rights, including due process, defense, good faith, legitimate trust, legal certainty, personal liberty, equality, effective access to the administration of justice, and peace.

Challenging Presidential Decrees and Seeking Legal Guarantees

The unusual legal filing targets Resolutions No. 348 and 349, issued on February 28, 2026, by the administration of President Abelardo De La Espriella. These measures officially revoked the government recognition previously granted to several members of the Autodefensas Conquistadoras de la Sierra Nevada armed structure. Faced with this revocation, the leadership turned to the judicial system to contest the government’s stance.

The Third Section of the Council of State evaluated the petition but determined it lacked the jurisdiction to review the injunction action or issue a ruling on the merits. Consequently, the high court referred the case to the administrative courts of Bogotá for distribution and formal admission assessment.

The Terms of Surrender and the State’s Ultimatum

Before filing the legal action, Fredy Castillo Carrillo outlined his conditions for laying down arms in an exclusive interview. He stated his willingness to submit to both Colombian and United States authorities, provided clear legal parameters are established. He directly addressed President Abelardo De La Espriella and Minister of Justice Iván Cancino, emphasizing the need for specific legislation regarding prison sentences to ensure a genuine peace process.

“I would like there to be a law to comply with the sentences and achieve a real peace,” Castillo stated during the interview. “I tell the president that I am willing to submit to the justice of Colombia and the United States. But he, as president and a good lawyer… must know that I am not going to surrender to justice without knowing how many years I am going to spend in prison.”

Warning against military escalation in the region, Castillo asserted that incursions endanger local campesinos, indigenous communities, and tourism workers, noting that the Sierra Nevada relies economically on tourism rather than drug trafficking.

President De La Espriella responded swiftly via social media, delivering a direct ultimatum to the militant leadership. “Ministers of Defense and Justice, please coordinate, within a mandatory period of one week, the submission to justice of this subject,” the president posted on X. “Remember: here there are no negotiations, delays, or demands. If he does not surrender and continues to fight the State, committing crimes and doing harm, the order is to take him down, as is legally appropriate.”

The Path Forward in the Sierra Nevada

The intersection of judicial filings, presidential ultimatums, and demands for structured sentencing highlights the complex hurdles facing Colombia’s security and peace initiatives. As the administrative courts of Bogotá prepare to review the injunction, the one-week ultimatum issued by the executive branch underscores a hardline government approach toward armed groups unwilling to accept unconditional surrender terms.

How do you view the balance between offering legal terms for armed group demobilization and maintaining a firm state stance against criminal organizations? Share your thoughts below.