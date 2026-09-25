Strictly Come Dancing 2026: Full Song and Dance List for First Live Show

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer for its first live show of the 2026 series on Saturday at 6.15pm, with all fifteen celebrity contestants and their professional partners taking to the dance floor following last weekend’s launch show.

The Bottom Line The Opening Night: Fifteen couples face the judges for the first time on Saturday, September 26, 2026, with scores carrying over to week two.

Fifteen couples face the judges for the first time on Saturday, September 26, 2026, with scores carrying over to week two. The Lineup Changes: Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe host the new series following the departure of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe host the new series following the departure of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. Ratings Momentum: The 2026 launch show secured a peak audience of 5.8 million viewers, beating last year’s opening episode by 200,000.

The Ballroom Debuts and Musical Choices

The BBC has confirmed the full roster of songs and dances for Saturday’s opening live episode, setting the stage for an intense evening of competition. While no public vote or elimination takes place this week, judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke will hand out the initial paddle scores, which carry over directly into week two.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Opening the competitive fray, Bethany Antonia and partner Nancy Xu take on a quickstep to Celeste’s “Stop This Flame.” Meanwhile, Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington tackle a samba to Barbatuques’ “Baianá,” and actress Jaime Winstone pairs with reigning champion Carlos Gu for a tango to Donna Summer’s classic “I Feel Love.”

EastEnders star Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola perform a cha-cha to Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know,” while actress Melanie Walters and Aljaz Skorjanec dance a cha-cha to Elton John and Kiki Dee’s “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” Paralympic champion Dame Sarah Storey and Julian Caillon perform a quickstep to Kay Starr’s “C’est Magnifique,” and Olympian Tabby Stoecker and Mark Karmalita tackle a jive to KATSEYE’s “Animal.”

More Pairings and Routines to Watch

The diverse lineup continues with Love Island winner Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby performing a quickstep to Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might.” Chris Appleton and Amy Dowden take on a tango to Alice Merton’s “No Roots,” and Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly trainer Graeme Hall teams up with Lauren Oakley for a cha-cha set to the Smokey Joe’s Cafe version of “Hound Dog.”

Social media personality John Nellis and Katya Jones perform a foxtrot to Alex Warren’s “Ordinary,” while Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb and Jowita Przystal tackle a paso doble to Harry Styles’ “Aperture.” Former England footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips and Alexis Warr dance a cha-cha to Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang.” Rounding out the pairings, former Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen performs a samba with Nikita Kuzmin to Zara Larsson’s “Lush Life,” and TV presenter Will Best and Dianne Buswell take on a samba to Robbie Williams’ “Rock DJ.”

Opening Night Spectacle and New Presenting Era

Broadcaster Show Launch Peak Audience Hosts BBC One / iPlayer Strictly Come Dancing (2026) 5.8 Million Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, Josh Widdicombe

Before the couples face the judges, the professional dancers, alongside hosts Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe, will open the evening with a grand group routine set to an orchestral version of RAYE’s “Joy.” This marks the official debut of the new presenting trio after the departure of hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

What an INCREDIBLE way to open the first live show ✨ BBC Strictly 2024

Reflecting on her debut during the launch show, Emma Willis described the experience as a whirlwind. Speaking to the BBC, she noted, “It was like a fever dream! It felt like the longest but fastest day of my life… It was a true whirlwind.”

With overnight figures showing the 2026 launch pulled in a peak audience 200,000 higher than the previous year, anticipation is high as the couples prepare to deliver the first scored routines of the competition this Saturday.