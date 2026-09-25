CRISPR Gene Editing in Stem Cell Transplants Protects Healthy Cells During Blood Cancer Treatment

A recent clinical trial published in Nature Medicine reveals that using CRISPR gene editing to remove the CD33 protein from donor stem cells before transplantation can shield healthy cells during targeted blood cancer therapies. Led by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, the strategy successfully addresses a major hurdle in treating acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

For individuals facing aggressive blood cancers, stem cell transplantation remains a high-stakes intervention. While replacing a diseased bone marrow system with healthy donor stem cells offers a potential path to a cure, disease relapse continues to present a formidable clinical barrier. Conventional follow-up immunotherapies, such as chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, often struggle against diseases like acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The core physiological obstacle lies in shared cellular geography: many of the surface proteins expressed by malignant myeloid cells are also present on healthy myeloid cells, including the vital stem cells provided by a donor. When engineered T-cells are deployed to hunt down these proteins, they cannot distinguish malignant cells from healthy ones. Consequently, these therapies frequently strike healthy donor stem cells, triggering severe inflammatory responses and diluting the therapeutic potency needed to eradicate the cancer.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway The Core Problem: Advanced treatments like CAR-T therapy often fail in leukemias because cancer cells and healthy blood stem cells share identical surface protein targets, causing the treatment to destroy good cells alongside bad ones.

Advanced treatments like CAR-T therapy often fail in leukemias because cancer cells and healthy blood stem cells share identical surface protein targets, causing the treatment to destroy good cells alongside bad ones. The CRISPR Solution: Scientists used CRISPR gene editing to snip out a specific protein called CD33 from donor stem cells before transplantation, creating a protected cellular population.

Scientists used CRISPR gene editing to snip out a specific protein called CD33 from donor stem cells before transplantation, creating a protected cellular population. The Clinical Impact: Once these edited cells establish themselves in the bone marrow, doctors can administer powerful CD33-directed therapies to destroy remaining cancer cells without harming the patient’s healthy blood supply.

Shielding Healthy Cells Through CD33 Deletion

To bypass the collateral damage caused by immunotherapies, researchers focused on CD33 as an ideal molecular target. CD33 is predominantly expressed on blood-forming cells and remains absent from other vital organ systems. Observational clinical evidence suggests that CD33 is not strictly required for normal hematopoietic stem cell function, as rare individuals born without the protein exhibit no related physiological disorders. This unique biological profile makes CD33 an attractive candidate for selective shielding.

The phase 1/2 multicenter trial, conducted across 15 sites in the United States and Canada including Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine, enrolled 30 adult patients with high-risk AML or MDS. Before transplantation, clinicians modified the donor stem cells using CRISPR gene editing to systematically remove the CD33 protein. This engineered cellular product is known as tremtelectogene empogeditemcel, or trem-cel, and was developed by Vor Biopharma, which funded the study. According to corresponding author John F. DiPersio, MD, PhD, director of the Center for Gene and Cellular Immunotherapy at WashU Medicine, the engineered transplants yielded patient outcomes comparable to standard, unedited stem cell procedures.

Photo: miragenews.com

The underlying conceptual framework for this strategy was initially developed by Miriam Y. Kim, MD, an assistant professor of medicine at WashU Medicine who began the investigative work as a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Pennsylvania before continuing it in the DiPersio laboratory. Building on this foundational work, researchers previously reported a compelling single-case outcome in JCO Precision Oncology involving a high-risk AML patient. After receiving a CD33-deleted stem cell transplant, that patient experienced a cancer recurrence and was subsequently treated with CD33-targeted CAR-T cells sourced from the original donor. The patient achieved a complete remission, remained cancer-free for over a year, and successfully restored normal blood cell production entirely lacking CD33, confirming that the edited donor cells had effectively colonized the bone marrow.

Summary of the CD33-Deleted Stem Cell Clinical Trial Parameters Trial Parameter Clinical Detail Target Conditions Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Intervention CRISPR-edited CD33-deleted donor stem cells (trem-cel) Trial Scale Phase 1/2 multicenter trial across 15 sites in the U.S. and Canada Patient Cohort 30 adult participants at high risk of disease relapse Funding Source Vor Biopharma

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

CRISPR-edited Immune Cells Enhance Fight Against Blood Cancers

References

Nature Medicine: Clinical trial results on CD33-deleted stem cell transplantation in high-risk blood cancers.

JCO Precision Oncology: Case report on targeted CAR-T therapy following CD33-edited stem cell transplants.