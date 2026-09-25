US-China Summit: AI Talks, Trade Truce, and Xi Jinping’s Washington Visit

Eleven years after the last state visit by a Chinese leader to Washington, Xi Jinping arrived for high-level talks featuring a welcoming dinner, proposed artificial intelligence dialogues, and a trade truce running on a two-month fuse.

Inside the Room: The Fragile State of U.S.-China AI Diplomacy

Washington and Beijing previously sat down to discuss artificial intelligence governance in Geneva in 2024. Those initial talks stalled because Beijing focused exclusively on expanding AI capabilities while sidestepping risk management discussions and refusing to explain its domestic regulatory framework.

This week, both nations agreed to attempt a second round of dialogue. Dr. Seth Center—lead U.S. negotiator in the 2024 talks and former Acting Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technologies at the U.S. State Department—offered a sober assessment on the President’s Tech Brief podcast ahead of the summit.

"We are at the test phase of a test, press, and verify sequence," Dr. Center explained to hosts Ylli and Martijn, drawing on his recent analysis in the New York Times. He voiced skepticism regarding a dedicated AI hotline, arguing instead that real progress depends on manageable steps like safety testing and incident disclosure. His larger thesis points inward: American leadership abroad relies on domestic clarity, noting that Beijing likely views Washington’s internal debates over AI infrastructure as an opportunistic opening.

Divergent Domestic Narratives and Strategic Advantage

While Washington spent weeks debating measures to slow down AI development, Beijing largely shrugged off the discourse. Chinese state commentators dismissed Western safety warnings as a commercial sales pitch designed to justify export controls. Meanwhile, Huawei’s chairman offered a counterintuitive argument, suggesting that Chinese models remain insufficiently advanced to pose systemic risks.

Liza Lin, a decade-long China correspondent for the Wall Street Journal and co-author of Surveillance State, joined the podcast on summit day to decode how the AI risk debate resonates differently within mainland China. She observed that Xi came to Washington primarily seeking trade stability, while leveraging China’s continued dominance in rare-earth mineral processing as a vital economic shield.

That economic power hangs over every negotiated term. Mike Kuiken, a former senior Hill staffer, highlighted the historical precedent haunting current discussions:

"We thought we had an agreement — and they continued to hoover up a generation of American innovation," Kuiken warned alongside fellow former Hill staffer Josh Hodges.

The analysts evaluated the summit’s terms systematically, questioning whether rare-earth restrictions cut both ways, examining Taiwan arms sales as a bargaining chip, and weighing the economic costs of opening U.S. markets to Chinese electric vehicles and robotics. The central unresolved question remains verification—specifically, how either nation can independently confirm compliance once diplomatic delegations depart.

A Comparative Timeline of Diplomatic and Technological Engagements

To understand the current diplomatic posture, it helps to review the structural differences between previous negotiations and this week’s Washington summit:

Engagement Phase Primary Focus Key Negotiators / Figures Core Obstacle Geneva Talks (2024) AI Expansion vs. Risk Governance Dr. Seth Center (U.S.) Beijing dodged risk questions and rule disclosures. Washington Summit Trade Truce, AI Safety, Bilateral Tech Xi Jinping, U.S. Officials Verification mechanisms and historical compliance distrust. Domestic Framing Infrastructure Debates & Export Controls Huawei Chairman, Liza Lin Contrasting domestic messaging and rare-earth leverage.

The Playbook from Beijing: Optics and Strategic Patience

Xi has dealt with three distinct American presidential administrations, mastering the rhythms of Washington transitions. Every delay in international agreement serves Beijing’s long-term strategic timeline. Notably, Xi left China’s prominent tech executives at home, deliberately avoiding side-by-side imagery with American tech leaders that Beijing prefers not to broadcast domestically.

Trump hosts Xi Jinping at White House: AI policy, trade talks explained

On China Watch, analysts Channing Lee and David Lin evaluated the summit from the opposite perspective. They analyzed the diplomatic reception afforded to Xi and assessed what the two-month extension of the trade truce genuinely secures for each government, questioning whether the pageantry obscured a lack of substantive progress.

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