ProMedica Opens Northwest Ohio’s First Pediatric Sleep Center in Toledo

The ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital has officially opened northwest Ohio’s first pediatric-specific sleep center in Toledo, providing specialized diagnostic and evaluation services for children and adolescents closer to home.

Medical evaluations at the facility focus on overnight sleep studies designed to diagnose childhood sleep disorders in a child-friendly setting. These diagnostic assessments evaluate critical health parameters, including physical health, emotional well-being, academic performance, and overall quality of life.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Overnight Sleep Studies: Credentialed professionals monitor a child’s brain activity, heart function, and breathing patterns during sleep in private rooms designed to minimize disruption.

Credentialed professionals monitor a child’s brain activity, heart function, and breathing patterns during sleep in private rooms designed to minimize disruption. Conditions Evaluated: The center diagnoses obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia, parasomnias, circadian rhythm disorders, excessive daytime sleepiness, and restless leg syndrome.

The center diagnoses obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia, parasomnias, circadian rhythm disorders, excessive daytime sleepiness, and restless leg syndrome. Local Access: Located in Toledo at the ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital, the facility eliminates the need for families in northwest Ohio to travel long distances for specialized pediatric sleep medicine.

Specialized Pediatric Sleep Medicine in Northwest Ohio

The newly opened facility at ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital addresses a critical regional healthcare gap as the first pediatric-specific sleep center in northwest Ohio. Sleep disorders in children can profoundly influence physical development, academic performance, and daily functioning. By establishing private rooms tailored to younger patients, the center aims to capture natural sleep patterns while monitoring multiple body systems simultaneously.

During these diagnostic evaluations, clinical teams track neurological, cardiac, and respiratory metrics. Paula Grieb, chief operating officer of ProMedica Ebeid Children’s Hospital, noted the significance of the rollout in the community announcement. “Research shows that sleep plays a critical role in a child’s growth, development and overall well-being,” Grieb stated. “By opening the first pediatric-specific sleep center in northwest Ohio, we are making it easier for families to access specialized care and receive answers about pediatric sleep-related concerns.”

Diagnostic Focus and Evaluated Conditions

The center’s clinical scope covers a wide array of pediatric sleep pathologies. Clinicians evaluate obstructive sleep apnea alongside pediatric insomnia, parasomnias, circadian rhythm disorders, excessive daytime sleepiness, and restless leg syndrome.

Overview of Services at the ProMedica Pediatric Sleep Center Service / Parameter Clinical Focus Diagnostic Setting Private rooms in a child-friendly environment designed to reduce disruptions Monitored Systems Brain activity, heart function, and breathing patterns Conditions Addressed Obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia, parasomnias, circadian rhythm disorders, excessive daytime sleepiness, restless leg syndrome

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Families seeking appointments or looking to schedule a consultation at the new pediatric sleep center can contact the facility directly at 419-690-8626.

References

ProMedica community announcement regarding the opening of the Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital pediatric sleep center in Toledo, Ohio (Sept. 25, 2026).

This story was produced with the assistance of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Journalists were involved in every step of the review, editing, and publishing process.