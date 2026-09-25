Ness Point Coffee House Lowestoft Relocating to New Premises

The Ness Point Coffee House in Lowestoft closed its doors at its original Battery Green Road location on September 25, launching a two-week transition. The café is relocating two doors down to the Fisherman’s Mission building at the port entrance as renovations begin.

Relocation and Renovations

The business was previously based in a former fisherman’s canteen on the docks. Steve and Emma Wightman of the family-run Wightman Fishing Co took on the lease for the Fisherman’s Mission building to bring it back into use as a community café for locals and port workers. The Coffee House is run by chef Beverley Sonnex.

Emma Wightman stated: Ness Point Coffee House is relocating into the Fisherman’s Mission building at the entrance of the port. She added: Over the next few weeks, extensive renovations will be undertaken to turn this building into an oasis of calm. According to Wightman, The vibe will very much follow the current café’s theme, with lots of plants and natural wood.

Menu Offerings and Final Day

Staff members shared their thoughts on social media during their final day at the original site, writing: It’s definitely a little emotional saying goodbye to this little space, but we’re also so excited for what’s coming next! They also told customers: And remember… we’re only moving two doors down into the old Mission Building on the corner of the harbour, reassuring patrons that they will find the Same coffee, same homemade treats in a New little home.

The establishment offers barista coffee alongside cakes and homemade food such as breakfast baps, sandwiches, paninis, quiches, salads, Scotch eggs, and daily specials.

Related Business Moves

In addition to the café’s move, the Wightman Fishing Co is also relocating two other businesses—Ness Point Smokehouse and Wightman Fishing Merchants—to Newcombe Road in Lowestoft over the coming weeks.