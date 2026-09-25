The Evolution and Growth of the Virginia Seafood AREC

Fifty Years of Helping Virginia’s Seafood Industry Thrive Through Applied Research

The Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center (AREC) has served as a vital anchor for the Commonwealth’s commercial fisheries and aquaculture sectors. The institution’s journey reflects a steadfast commitment to solving real-world challenges faced by processors, watermen, and producers along the coast.

The roots of this longevity trace back to 1969. That was the year George Flick joined Virginia Tech’s Department of Food Science and Technology to establish an Extension program dedicated to supporting the state’s seafood industry. His work centered on seafood processing and technology. By building strong relationships with processors throughout Hampton Roads, Flick demonstrated the urgent need for applied research delivered directly to the industry. That grassroots effort laid the structural foundation for the official establishment of the Virginia Seafood AREC in 1975.

Expanding Reach and Building Aquaculture from Scratch

Over the decades that followed, the center steadily expanded both its research scope and its geographic reach. When Michael Jahncke took the helm as director in 1998, he prioritized student accessibility. Recognizing that the center sits a five-hour drive from Virginia Tech’s Blacksburg campus, Jahncke established on-site student housing within the facility. This addition enabled students to spend extended periods conducting hands-on research. Today, the facility accommodates up to six students at a time.

A year prior to Jahncke’s arrival as director, Michael Schwarz stepped onto the scene with a different mandate: build an aquaculture program entirely from scratch. Recalling those early days, Schwarz noted that there was not a single aquarium or dedicated workspace in the building. Instead, he was handed a desk, a chair, a notepad, a pencil, and a computer. Through relentless effort, that sparse setup eventually blossomed into an aquaculture program occupying an entire research floor. Schwarz later served as the director of the Virginia Seafood AREC for nearly nine years.

Weathering Floods and Rebuilding Stronger

Growth at the Virginia Seafood AREC occurred alongside significant operational challenges, most notably the threat of coastal flooding. Rising waters repeatedly disrupted operations at the original facility. The vulnerability was laid bare in 2003 when Hurricane Isabel pushed four feet of water directly into the building.

In the wake of the devastation, resilience defined the staff’s response. Schwarz recalled sitting outside around a generator with colleagues, sharing coffee from a single surviving pot salvaged from the kitchen. They looked at each other and agreed to build it all again, but better. That spirit of perseverance fueled more than a decade of meticulous planning and coordination led by Jahncke and Schwarz.

The culmination of those efforts arrived in 2022 with the opening of a brand-new, 22,224-square-foot facility constructed right next door. Elevated deliberately to mitigate flood risks and engineered to withstand future storms, the modern building provides the necessary infrastructure for the center’s expanding research programs.