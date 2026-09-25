Knox Write Opens for Dominic Fike at Moody Amphitheater

Radio-television-film sophomore Knox Write temporarily traded coursework for the stage on Tuesday, opening for Dominic Fike’s Comedy Tragedy Parody tour at the Moody Amphitheater. Introduced by Kevin Abstract alongside a robot, Write performed tracks from his dorm-room-produced album, balancing student life with his expanding musical career.

The Bottom Line

Academic Trade-Off: Knox Write dropped a class at UT to join the tour, performing ahead of scheduled dates through September 30.

Knox Write dropped a class at UT to join the tour, performing ahead of scheduled dates through September 30. Tour Trajectory: Following the Austin debut, the tour moves to Albuquerque, New Mexico, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

Dorm Room Origins Meet the Moody Amphitheater Stage

As twilight settled over the Moody Amphitheater venue on Tuesday, the audience witnessed an unexpected transition from campus life to major tour support. Accompanied by a robot on stage, singer and producer Kevin Abstract introduced Knox Write, a radio-television-film sophomore. Abstract highlighted the young artist’s independence, noting that Write produced an album inside his college dorm room before taking on live touring responsibilities.

Dressed in a practical outfit combining a burnt orange Texas sweatshirt, camouflage shorts, and a backpack, Write bounded onto the stage to open with his track “ANYONE BUT YOU.” He quickly transitioned into “FLIP FLOPS,” aiming to channel a summer atmosphere for the packed crowd. The set also featured a cover of The Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” accompanied by synchronized phone flashlights from the audience as the sun set over Austin.

Balancing Student Responsibilities and Live Touring

Balancing a full-time university schedule with a multi-city tour required immediate sacrifices. Fike noted during his own performance that Write had to drop a class to participate.

Write leaned into the juxtaposition of academia and rock-and-roll during his set. Bringing his ‘laundry’ bag onto the stage, he tossed merchandise out into the cheering crowd as part of a playful bit about his busy routine. After kicking off his fuzzy slippers, he performed “love me” and frequently expressed his affection for Austin, telling attendees, “I really feel like magic happens in this city.”

Upcoming Tour Dates and Future Releases

Write concluded his opening set by performing the first single from his upcoming album, which is scheduled for release very soon. He slumped into a school desk chair on stage to close out his performance. Despite this marking his first performance on tour, his stage presence drew praise from the headliner.

Tour Metric Details Artist Knox Write (Supporting Act) Headliner Dominic Fike (Comedy Tragedy Parody Tour) Tour Kickoff Date Tuesday Upcoming Stops Albuquerque, Las Vegas, Los Angeles (Through September 30)

Write will continue supporting Dominic Fike on the road through September 30, with scheduled performances in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. Whether his academic absences will be formally excused by the university remains uncertain, but the sophomore’s entry into the touring circuit marks a significant expansion of his musical career.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.