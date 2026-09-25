Is Bradley Barcola Another £100m Flop for Liverpool?

Bradley Barcola and the scrutiny over whether he will become a high-priced misfire have dominated early discussions on Merseyside, drawing inevitable parallels to past expensive arrivals who struggled to hit the ground running. Months of negotiations between Liverpool and Newcastle last summer culminated in an agreement to acquire Alexander Isak near the end of the transfer window for a record-breaking British fee of £125million. Having arrived without the benefit of a proper pre-season, the new number 9 spent his initial months in red trying to regain full match sharpness before sustaining a broken leg against Spurs in December. His campaign never truly gained momentum, concluding his debut year with a meager tally of three Premier League goals.

Following months of discussions with Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, the Reds eventually finalized an initial £106million agreement to bring Bradley Barcola to Anfield. Although the French player did not show up out of shape, he had not featured in a competitive fixture since the World Cup. Wanting to help his new number 29 find his rhythm as quickly as possible, Andoni Iraola has frequently included him in the starting lineup recently. He accumulated just over 70 minutes in both fixtures against Fulham and Bournemouth in his swift bid to adapt to the English top tier.

And while Barcola doesn’t look anywhere near as rusty as Isak did upon his arrival, it’s clear the former Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain man is still finding his feet. Across the 170 minutes of action he has logged in the English top tier, he has managed just two shots. He has contributed only two created chances as well, leaving certain supporters somewhat unimpressed by his initial period at Anfield. In short, he is failing to register shots or create opportunities, and he also struggles to get past opponents, successfully executing only 14% of his attempted dribbles.

Champions League Flashpoint and Tactical Context

His showing against Atlético Madrid was a little better. Deployed on the right wing as an unexpected tactical choice by Iraola for the Champions League starting lineup, Barcola had to be replaced after 60 minutes due to suffering from cramp. He had the highest expected goals total in the game with 0.76, he had the joint most shots with three, and had the most big chances with three. For some, it was a glimpse of what could be. Barcola, playing a new role in a new system for a new team, caused a settled Atlético side a lot of issues and appeared to be a genuine threat.

Others, however, felt as though that showing confirmed their initial concerns—that he is not ruthless. Complaints regarding his wastefulness in front of goal were previously leveled at him for both club and country. Last season, for example, he ranked fourth for big chances missed in Ligue 1 with 15. During the 2024–25 campaign, he was second with 21. During his final two seasons in France, the 28-cap international accumulated 25 goals across 3,942 minutes on the pitch while letting 36 major scoring opportunities go abegging. That lack of clinical finishing in crucial moments reportedly contributed to Luis Enrique moving Barcola down the pecking order within the French capital squad.

It’s also one of the reasons the price tag appeared excessive. This was someone who had lost their place in a Paris Saint-Germain side absent Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, and Lionel Messi. The opportunity was there for him and he failed to make the most of it. He contributed to the collective success of the squad, yet he cannot be considered a foundational pillar of their consecutive European Cup titles. Having squandered his opportunity during his inaugural start for the club, he has remained on the fringes ever since. Even while acclimatising to life in the Premier League, observers expected more from him.

Weighing the Early Pressure Against Team Identity

Would he be another £100 million headache for Iraola? Isak has only recently started finding the back of the net consistently, whereas Florian Wirtz faces intense scrutiny regarding his position in the starting lineup. Across his five Premier League appearances, the German midfielder has provided a single assist and created a mere nine scoring chances. If it wasn’t for his performances lately, there would have been a lot more focus on Barcola.

Photo: footballtransfers.com

Is the Frenchman a third £100 million flop? It’ll be a question people ask if these current showings become the norm. However, there’s a lot of context needed when analysing his first few games for the Reds. Ultimately, Iraola is still putting his stamp on this team. Substantial alterations have been made to both the roster and the tactical setup, and the squad is still adapting to these new concepts. The team is essentially relearning how to execute a collective press while simultaneously aiming to tighten up their defensive stability.

This is why Bradley Barcola is Perfect for Liverpool

Even though Barcola has yet to register a goal or an assist and his attacking statistics have dipped in recent fixtures, it is important to point out that the Reds have conceded only once and secured two clean sheets across his first three starts. Barcola has played his part in that. He’s played his part in two wins and a draw. Over the course of all competitions, the 24-year-old has actively contributed as the Reds pushed their undefeated run to begin the season out to seven matches. The goals, missed chances, and everything else that comes with Barcola will soon be a factor. For now, though, he is contributing to a collective effort where the squad digs deep and forges a fresh identity under their manager. We invite our readers to share their thoughts and join the discussion in the comments below.