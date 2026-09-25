Samford University Ranks Among Top National Universities in 2027 U.S. News List

Samford University has secured the 93rd spot in the nation on the U.S. News & World Report’s list of 2027 Best Colleges, solidifying its standing among top private national universities. The new rankings also place the institution among the top three national universities affiliated with the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU), while recognizing it as the highest-ranked comprehensive Christ-centered university in the South.

For the second consecutive year, the publication designated Samford as the Best Value among all four-year universities in Alabama. These distinctions build upon a series of recent national accolades, including three top 10 placements in The Wall Street Journal’s 2026 Best Colleges list. In that evaluation, Samford claimed the #3 spot nationally for quality of career preparation, ranked #5 among Most Recommended Colleges, and placed #7 for institutions offering the strongest learning opportunities.

“Samford continues to grow as a national brand in higher education, known for academic quality, exceptional student outcomes and faithfulness to our Christ-centered mission,” said Samford President Beck A. Taylor. “The Samford experience involves small class sizes in which students are known to their professors and their classmates. On a residential campus where they are nurtured academically, emotionally and spiritually, students flourish amid that whole-person approach to education.”

Record Enrollment and Institutional Background

The latest rankings arrive as the university experiences unprecedented growth. This month, campus officials announced a record-setting enrollment of 6,522 students, driven by the largest freshman class in the institution’s 185-year history. Founded in 1841, the university draws students from 46 states, Puerto Rico, and 12 countries.

Operating from its campus in the Homewood suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, the institution spans 10 academic schools: arts, arts and sciences, business, divinity, education, health professions, law, nursing, pharmacy, and public health. Beyond its academic footprint, the campus is frequently cited for its visual appeal, earning a place among U.S. News & World Report’s 35 Most Beautiful College Campuses.

Athletic Excellence and Student Success

Samford’s 17 athletic teams compete in the Southern Conference, maintaining a balance between competitive collegiate athletics and academic achievement. According to national data, the university boasts a 97% Graduation Success Rate among all NCAA Division I schools, placing it among the highest scores nationwide for student-athlete completion.

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