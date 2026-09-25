Pierre Valette stands trial for sexual assault of a medical colleague

Pierre Valette, the head of the SAMU in France’s Pas-de-Calais department, stood trial at the Lille correctional tribunal on September 25, 2026, facing charges of sexual assault against a female medical colleague. Prosecutors have requested a six-month suspended prison sentence, alongside a mandatory awareness-raising course on sexist and sexual violence and a five-year prohibition on contacting the victim.

An Alleged Assault at an Emergency Congress

The incident dates back to the evening of June 4, 2025, during an emergency medical congress in the Paris region. According to court testimonies, the victim approached Valette around 10:30 p.m. to thank him for an invitation as she prepared to leave the gathering. As she moved in to greet him with a traditional kiss on the cheek, Valette allegedly grabbed her shoulders firmly and planted a forced kiss on her mouth, shoving his tongue inside before remarking, “that’s what you wanted.”

The victim, described in local reports as the coordinator for the medical-psychological emergency unit (CUMP) of SAMU 62—who previously treated trauma victims following the October 13, 2023, Arras attack and the August 21, 2015, Thalys train shooting—was left in a state of severe shock. A forensic doctor subsequently granted her a 10-day temporary total disability (ITT) period after she suffered from post-traumatic stress.

Contradictory Statements and Witness Accounts

During the September 25 hearing, the president of the eighth correctional chamber closely scrutinized Valette’s shifting explanations during the police investigation. Pointing to his changing accounts regarding his final remark to the colleague, the judge noted that investigators documented multiple versions from the accused, ranging from “well, you’re leaving now” to later admissions of saying something inappropriate, and eventually claiming she had desired him for a long time. “The evolution of statements is always suspect,” the presiding judge stated at the bar.

Investigators also gathered testimonies from other healthcare professionals across the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region. Colleagues described a pattern of behavior involving heavy drinking at professional events and inappropriate remarks, with the judge noting that this attitude was considered “notoriety public” and supported by multiple witnesses.

Legal Arguments and Defense Claims

The courtroom debates also examined the professional hierarchy between the two physicians, noting that the victim had long considered Valette a mentor after years of working closely together. Approaching retirement, Valette vehemently denied the forced kiss while acknowledging that his parting words were clumsy. He claimed the prosecution is part of an “enormous game of influence” designed to force him out of his leadership role at SAMU 62.

Photo: lavoixdunord.fr

The Pas-de-Calais Departmental Council of the Order of Physicians, acting as a civil party in the proceedings, emphasized the broader ethical stakes of the case. Representatives argued that being a physician extends beyond clinical care into public responsibility, raising concerns over how such allegations impact public trust in medical professionals.

Aligning with these concerns, the prosecutor underscored that contemporary society has developed the language necessary to properly identify and address sexual violence. Asserting that the facts left no room for doubt given Valette’s professional standing, the prosecution requested the six-month suspended prison sentence, the specialized training course, and the five-year restraining order.

Next Steps

The Lille correctional tribunal is scheduled to deliver its final verdict in the case on October 9, 2026.

Photo: ici.fr