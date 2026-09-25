NANON Korapat Releases New T-Pop Single Denied With URBOYTJ

Thai singer-songwriter Nanon Korapat Kerdpan has released his latest T-POP single “ไม่เห็นชอบ” (Denied) under RISER MUSIC, marking a reunion with hitmaking producer URBOYTJ following their previous global success with “KNOCK KNOCK.”

The Bottom Line

The Creative Force: Nanon Korapat contributes his own lyrical ideas to “ไม่เห็นชอบ” (Denied), building on a playful strategy of playing hard to get.

Nanon Korapat contributes his own lyrical ideas to “ไม่เห็นชอบ” (Denied), building on a playful strategy of playing hard to get. The Production Heavyweight: The track reunites Nanon with producer URBOYTJ, capturing the same collaborative magic that drove their viral global hit “KNOCK KNOCK.”

The track reunites Nanon with producer URBOYTJ, capturing the same collaborative magic that drove their viral global hit “KNOCK KNOCK.” The Visual Concept: The accompanying music video features Nanon stepping into five completely distinct characters and styling choices.

A Calculated Return to T-POP Dominance

When an artist pairs up with a producer who previously unlocked a massive international audience, expectations scale up instantly. RISER MUSIC artist Nanon Korapat is betting heavily on that exact formula with “ไม่เห็นชอบ” (Denied). Dropping fresh into the streaming ecosystem, the track leans into a bright, accessible T-POP cadence while injecting a sharp lyrical wit that immediately sets it apart from standard romantic ballads.

Here is the kicker: instead of going for the usual straightforward confession, Nanon wanted the narrative to mirror the complicated ego trip of modern courtship. The concept centers on a cool exterior masking a total internal defeat. As Nanon explained regarding the conceptual framework behind the lyrics, his goal was to channel the persona of someone who refuses to open up too aggressively because it simply does not look cool, leading to a strategy where the mouth actively denies the feeling while the heart has already surrendered.

Breaking Down the Five-Character Visual Strategy

In the fast-moving world of digital-first music releases, audio hooks are only half the battle. The accompanying visual rollout for “ไม่เห็นชอบ” (Denied) tackles this challenge by leaning hard into character work, with Nanon stepping into five separate personas throughout the runtime of the music video.

Balancing five distinct styles within a single production requires rigorous coordination, a challenge the artist acknowledged was physically demanding during principal photography. But that multi-layered approach gives digital audiences plenty of distinct visual frames to clip, share, and discuss across social platforms, ensuring the release maintains momentum long after its initial drop on RISER MUSIC’s official YouTube channel and major streaming services.

Production and Release Overview for “ไม่เห็นชอบ” (Denied) Element Detail Artist NANON (Korapat Kerdpan) Label RISER MUSIC Producer URBOYTJ Key Precedent “KNOCK KNOCK” Visual Format Music video featuring 5 distinct character styles

What This Means for the Regional Sound

By retaining creative control over the lyrical narrative—framing the pursuit as a game of emotional denial rather than a direct plea—Nanon maintains the cheeky, relatable persona that has driven his multi-platform fandom.

As “ไม่เห็นชอบ” (Denied) rolls out across digital music providers and YouTube, the real test will be how quickly the track replicates the global resonance of its predecessor.