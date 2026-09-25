UN expands database of firms connected to illegal Israeli settlements

The United Nations human rights office has expanded its database of businesses connected to illegal Israeli settlement activities in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, adding 61 new companies to bring the total to 214 enterprises across 11 countries. Published on September 25, 2026, the updated 18-page assessment evaluates a total of 126 businesses, reflecting an ongoing international effort to scrutinize corporate involvement in territories designated as unlawful under international law.

Evaluating Corporate Complicity in Occupied Territories

The newly expanded UN database features businesses predominantly based in Israel, alongside firms from China, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. To merit inclusion in the registry, an enterprise must participate in at least one of 10 prohibited activities tied to the maintenance or expansion of settlements.

These restricted operations include facilitating settlement construction, supplying surveillance and identification equipment, delivering banking services, and providing local utilities. The UN human rights office applies a standard of proof requiring reasonable grounds to believe a company causes, contributes to, or maintains a direct link to adverse human rights impacts within the occupied territories. This evidentiary threshold mirrors established UN fact-finding standards, remaining distinct from the proof beyond a reasonable doubt required in criminal proceedings.

Notification and Review Protocols

Before finalizing any additions, the UN contacts affected businesses to present its preliminary findings. Companies are granted a 60-day window to submit additional documentation, updates, or clarifications regarding their operational footprint. In the most recent assessment cycle, the UN received responses from 14 companies out of those reviewed.

The latest update also accounts for structural adjustments within the registry. While 61 enterprises were added to the directory, five of the 158 companies listed during the previous iteration were removed. Among the newly integrated entities are Spanish logistics firm Salvat Logistica and Israeli real estate investment holding company Alony Hetz. They join internationally recognized brands already present on the roster, including travel platforms Expedia and TripAdvisor, home-rental service Airbnb, and telecommunications provider Motorola.

Legal Background and International Scrutiny

Israeli settlements in the occupied territories remain illegal under international law, facing heightened international attention following the escalation of the war on Gaza. In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued an advisory opinion declaring Israel’s presence in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem unlawful. The ICJ stated that Israel must refrain from establishing new settlements and is obligated to withdraw from occupied Palestinian territory as rapidly as possible, cementing the political and legal backdrop against which the UN database operates.