IDX Removes FCA Status for 92 Stocks Effective September 2026

The Indonesia Stock Exchange (BEI) has officially reversed its planned delay, removing the Full Call Auction (FCA) special monitoring status for 92 listed company stocks effective Monday, September 28, 2026. Authorized by the Financial Services Authority (OJK) via Announcement No. Peng-CK-00076/BEI.PLP/09-2026, the regulatory rollback aims to streamline trading criteria.

The Bottom Line

Regulatory Shift: BEI lifted the FCA special monitoring status for 92 issuers following OJK approval of revised Exchange Rule I-X.

BEI lifted the FCA special monitoring status for 92 issuers following OJK approval of revised Exchange Rule I-X. Timeline Acceleration: Despite initial statements indicating a delay in the regulatory pipeline, the policy takes effect on September 28, 2026.

Despite initial statements indicating a delay in the regulatory pipeline, the policy takes effect on September 28, 2026. Structural Adjustment: The FCA removal coincides directly with the elimination of the Rp50 minimum price floor down to Rp1.

Unpacking the OJK Approval and Regulatory Reversal

Earlier on Friday, September 25, 2026, at the BEI building, President Director Jeffrey Hendrik indicated that the evaluation of FCA regulations remained delayed within the regulatory pipeline.

“Masih sedang dalam proses (di pipeline). Kita koordinasi terus dengan OJK. Ya tentu kita harapkan, karena kan kita ada beberapa revisi peraturan yang kita selipkan di dalam proses,” Jeffrey stated during Friday afternoon meetings.

However, by Friday evening at 20:56 WIB, the regulatory stance shifted. Jeffrey confirmed that the Financial Services Authority had issued formal approval for the updated Exchange Rule I-X.

“Kami baru menerima surat persetujuan dari OJK sehingga Perubahan Peraturan dapat kami berlakukan,” Jeffrey explained.

Concurrent Removal of the Minimum Price Floor

The unwinding of the special monitoring board involves structural changes to how equities trade beneath nominal thresholds. Trading and Member Director Irvan Susandy confirmed that the lifting of the FCA framework coincides with the dismantling of legacy pricing floors on the exchange floor.

“Menambahkan Pak Jeffrey, implementasi bersamaan dengan penghapusan harga minimum (Rp50) 28 September,” Irvan noted regarding the transition taking place on Monday, September 28, 2026.

The 92 affected equities exit the Special Monitoring Board because they no longer trigger criteria 1, 6, 7, and 10. These specific metrics were formally excised under the newly enacted revisions to Exchange Rule I-X, neutralizing the need for continuous auction mechanisms for these particular counters.

Regulatory Metric Previous Status Active Status (Effective Sept 28, 2026) FCA Monitoring for 92 Issuers Active / Under Pipeline Delay Officially Revoked via Peng-CK-00076/BEI.PLP/09-2026 Minimum Price Floor Rp50 Per Share Eliminated down to Rp1 Governing Regulation Legacy Exchange Rule I-X Revised Exchange Rule I-X (OJK Approved)

Market Mechanics and Investor Action