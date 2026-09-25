Rox la Chancelière faces new charges of arson and sequestration

Senegalese influencer Rokhaya Fall—widely known to her followers as Rox la Chancelière—is facing a fresh set of serious legal troubles even as she currently serves a six-month prison sentence. Already detained following a ruling by the tribunal of Pikine-Guédiawaye, the social media personality was extracted from custody on Friday to face an investigative judge at the Tribunal de grande instance hors classe de Dakar.

Cellblock to Courthouse: A Dakar Extraction

Family Dispute Sparks Arson and Sequestration Charges

The latest legal proceedings stem from incidents dating back to 2025 that reportedly involve the influencer and her sister. Investigative authorities have formally charged Fall with three distinct and grave offenses: arson, sequestration, and endangering the lives of others.

Inside the 4th Cabinet Hearing

According to information detailed by Seneweb, the TikTok personality appeared before the judge in the 4th cabinet of the Dakar tribunal for her initial hearing. While the magistrate formally slapped her with the three charges, Fall was not sent straight back to a prison cell for this specific matter.

Passport Confiscation and Judicial Oversight

Rather than ordering a remand in custody for the new case, the examining magistrate placed Fall under judicial control. This alternative measure, however, carries a significant restrictive condition designed to monitor her movements: the formal confiscation of her Senegalese passport.

Mounting Legal Pressure on a Digital Creator

The ongoing legal developments compound her current predicament, as she works through the remainder of her firm six-month sentence handed down by the Pikine-Guédiawaye court.