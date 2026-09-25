US and Iran Hold Indirect Talks Over Strait of Hormuz and End of War

Washington and Tehran are engaged in positive indirect talks mediated by international partners, nearly seven months after the outbreak of the Iran conflict on February 28. While American officials emphasize they are in no rush to reach a deal and maintain a strong advantage through control of the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian diplomats have tabled a concrete, seven-day reopening proposal.

Seven months after hostilities erupted, the strategic waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the open ocean has transformed from a vital energy artery into the central bargaining chip of the Middle East.

Inside the Indirect Diplomatic Channels

Diplomatic momentum has picked up through regional intermediaries. According to an American official speaking on Friday, Washington and Iran are holding positive and constructive discussions through intermediaries. Yet, the same official made it clear that the United States is not in a rush to seal an agreement.

Washington believes it holds a commanding hand on the geopolitical chessboard. American forces maintain firm control over the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point that handled roughly 20 million barrels of oil daily—accounting for about 20% of total global maritime oil trade before the outbreak of war. In a sign of shifting maritime traffic volumes over the past 48 hours, roughly 40 million barrels of oil have successfully traversed the strait.

Behind the scenes, the diplomatic architecture relies heavily on regional states. Qatar has assumed a primary role in shuttling messages between the two capitals, while Pakistan and Egypt have likewise lent their weight to ongoing mediation efforts. Meanwhile, European and regional capitals continue pressing all sides to de-escalate tensions and fully restore freedom of navigation.

Tehran’s Seven-Day Reopening Plan and US Strategic Hesitation

The diplomatic track took a concrete turn when Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Friday that Tehran had delivered a detailed, step-by-step proposal to the United States. According to reporting by the New York Times, the plan was communicated to US Envoy Steve Witkoff via mediation channels.

The Iranian proposal outlines a comprehensive package: an end to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon; the lifting of the American blockade on Iranian ports; the release of frozen Iranian funds; and the exemption of Iranian oil exports from sanctions. In exchange, Tehran commits to reopening the Strait of Hormuz by the seventh day, leaving the ultimate decision in Washington’s hands.

Negotiators in New York are currently exploring this gradual exit strategy. But critical hurdles remain. Spencer Faragasso, a senior researcher at the Institute for Science and International Security, highlighted the core sticking point in an interview:

Faragasso said that the disagreement is not limited to reopening Hormuz, but includes the arrangements that will determine the status of the strait after the war, as the United States wants to return to the situation that existed before the outbreak of fighting.

Faragasso also noted that substantive progress on the Iranian nuclear dossier remains elusive. While the Iranian proposal contains a pledge to negotiate over the nuclear program, the ultimate destination and outcome of those prospective talks lack clarity.

Global Superpower Dynamics and Regional Fallout

The geopolitical shockwaves of the Hormuz closure extend far beyond the immediate Middle Eastern theater, drawing in major global economies. President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he discussed the developments of the Iran conflict with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Concurrently, US Ambassador to China David Perdue underscored during White House talks that Beijing’s ongoing support for Tehran remains entirely unacceptable to Washington.

ماذا تتضمن مذكرة التفاهم الموقعة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران؟

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that securing a durable agreement requires sustained effort, noting that President Trump retains a full suite of options, including military measures. On the other side, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Fox News that Tehran harbors no desire to perpetuate the conflict, placing the onus squarely on Washington to choose peace while affirming Iran’s readiness for a settlement.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei reinforced that these latest diplomatic contacts are designed to articulate Tehran’s firm conditions and reiterate its baseline positions.

Key Metrics of the Strait of Hormuz Crisis Metric Pre-War Baseline Current Status Daily Oil Transit Volume ~20 million barrels (20% of global trade) 40 million barrels over a recent 48-hour window Conflict Duration Pre-February 28 Approximately 7 months ongoing Proposed Reopening Timeline N/A 7 days following US sanctions relief and ceasefire Key Intermediaries None active Qatar (lead), Pakistan, Egypt

The Road Ahead for Global Energy Security

The unfolding dialogue between Washington and Tehran marks a fragile pivot point in a conflict that has rattled international energy markets. While a structured path toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is now officially on the table, the chasm between restoring pre-war security arrangements and carving out a post-conflict settlement remains wide.

As international markets watch for the next diplomatic signal out of New York and Doha, the true test will be whether mutual exhaustion can overcome deep-seated mistrust. How do you see these indirect talks impacting global energy stability in the final quarter of the year? Let us know your thoughts below.