Jay-Z rape accuser drops claim and admits allegations are false

An anonymous woman who accused rapper and mogul Jay-Z of raping her has stated in a court filing that she has never met the artist and that her previous allegations were false.

The Bottom Line

The anonymous accuser filed a legal declaration admitting her claims against Jay-Z were entirely false and that she had never met him.

The lawsuit, originally filed in December 2024 through attorney Tony Buzbee, also involved Sean “Diddy” Combs following an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

Jay-Z’s legal team filed the statement as part of a counter-lawsuit for malicious prosecution, which is currently pending in federal court.

Unraveling a Legal Timeline

The high-profile legal saga shifted dramatically when the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, submitted a signed declaration in New York federal court. In her statement, she admitted that her assertions regarding the hip-hop mogul were entirely fabricated. “My allegations that Shawn Carter raped me or otherwise sexually assaulted me were false. I have never met Mr. Carter,” she stated in documents provided to CNN. She added that the rapper never engaged in any inappropriate conduct toward her.

The origins of the case trace back to December 2024, when an initial civil lawsuit was filed against both Jay-Z and disgraced producer Sean “Diddy” Combs by attorney Tony Buzbee. The plaintiff had alleged that the assault occurred in September 2000 following the MTV Video Music Awards, claiming she was 13 years old at the time. While Combs faced numerous allegations and remains imprisoned on prostitution charges, Jay-Z consistently denied the claims, categorizing them as a “fictional tale” and launching a malicious prosecution counter-action.

Inside the Recantation and Legal Scrutiny

In her latest court filing, Jane Doe explained how the initial legal complaint materialized. She stated that she responded to a Facebook advertisement seeking individuals with potential sexual assault claims against Combs. According to her statement, that advertisement triggered memories of a childhood trauma from when she was 13 years old, prompting her to contact a law firm that ultimately referred her case to Buzbee’s practice.

However, the accuser noted a distinct lack of vetting during the initial stages of filing. She claimed her legal representation never conducted a background check, requested proof, or asked for corroborating witnesses before filing the lawsuit. Furthermore, J. Blair Newman, an attorney representing Jane Doe, clarified her current legal stance to CNN, noting, “ Our client maintains that she was a victim of sexual assault, but she was entirely mistaken in her allegations identifying Mr. Carter, and those allegations were false.”

Financial and Reputational Fallout

The fallout from the retracted claims has focused heavily on the damage inflicted on Jay-Z and his family. In her declaration, the woman expressed profound remorse for the impact of her actions. “I understand that my false accusations have caused Mr. Carter immense pain, suffering, and damage that can never be fully undone,” she stated. She also confirmed that she had never been threatened by Jay-Z or his representatives and received no financial compensation or promises of money in exchange for her recantation.

Overview of the Legal Proceedings Milestone Date Details Initial Lawsuit Filed December 2024 Civil complaint filed by attorney Tony Buzbee against Sean Combs and Jay-Z. Lawsuit Dropped 2025 Plaintiff voluntary withdrew her civil claims against Jay-Z. Recantation Filed September 2026 Jane Doe submits a legal declaration in New York recanting all claims against Jay-Z.

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