NHL Canada Broadcast Rights: Rogers’ $11B Deal and How to Watch

For hockey fans wanting to follow the Montreal Canadiens during the 2026-27 season, catching every game requires managing a complex patchwork of regional and national broadcast rights. Games are split across networks including Sportsnet, TVA Sports, RDS, and Amazon Prime Video, depending on language and territory.

The Bottom Line The Shift: Following a 2025-2026 campaign where Nick Suzuki hit 100 points and the Habs reached the Eastern Conference Final, demand for television and streaming access is at an all-time high.

Following a 2025-2026 campaign where Nick Suzuki hit 100 points and the Habs reached the Eastern Conference Final, demand for television and streaming access is at an all-time high. The Split: Broadcasts are fractured across multiple platforms, including cable networks, regional sports channels, and streaming services like Sportsnet+ and TVA+.

Broadcasts are fractured across multiple platforms, including cable networks, regional sports channels, and streaming services like Sportsnet+ and TVA+. The Cost: With expanded broadcast rights agreements and a growing 84-game regular season schedule, viewers must subscribe to various services to catch every matchup.

Decoding the New Broadcast Reality

When Rogers Sportsnet and the NHL originally inked their $5.2-billion, 12-year contract in 2013, it completely upended how Canadian hockey fans consumed the sport. The deal effectively stripped TSN and RDS of nationally broadcast games while pulling CBC away from its position steering Saturday night matchups and the postseason.

Now, as the league enters a fresh broadcasting era under an expanded 12-year rights agreement, the financial and logistical stakes have scaled dramatically. The price tag paid by Rogers to the NHL has more than doubled to $11 billion. Naturally, that kind of capital investment trickles down to the consumer.

The math facing fans this season is simple yet demanding. The regular season has expanded from 82 to 84 games, meaning more non-exhibition contests are crowded onto the calendar. To watch them all, supporters must juggle an increasing number of separate subscriptions because Rogers, TVA, and Amazon need to recoup their financial outlays.

Where to Watch Canadiens Games in Canada

Following the Montreal Canadiens on television takes a fair amount of coordination because Canadian rights are divided strictly by language and broadcast territory. Regional English- and Canadian French-language games maintain separate homes, while national matchups are distributed across updated league packages.

For French-language coverage, TVA Sports serves as the primary home for national broadcasts, with corresponding streams available through TVA+. Meanwhile, regional French-language broadcasts land on RDS, which streams via the RDS app for fans inside the designated broadcast territory.

Photo: sportsdle.com

On the English-language and national front, Sportsnet East and traditional Sportsnet channels carry regional and national matchups, with live streaming available through Sportsnet+. Adding another layer to the streaming wars, Amazon Prime Video holds exclusive rights to a slate of national streaming-only games in Canada, requiring a standard Prime membership.

Montreal Canadiens 2026-27 Broadcast Partners (Canada & U.S.) Platform / Network Coverage Type Region / Access TVA Sports / TVA+ National French-Language Canada (Subscription Required) Sportsnet / Sportsnet+ Regional & National English Canada (Cable / Streaming) RDS / RDS App Regional French-Language Inside Broadcast Region Amazon Prime Video National Streaming-Only Canada (Prime Subscription) TNT / HBO Max / truTV National U.S. Broadcasts United States ESPN+ / Hulu / Disney+ National U.S. Streaming United States

U.S. Viewing and Streaming Options

For fans watching from south of the border, the path is marginally more straightforward, though national exclusives and local blackout rules still apply. U.S. supporters can rely on ESPN+ for out-of-market access, with select games simulcast across Hulu and Disney+.

Breaking News: NHL & Rogers Agree on New 12 Year Deal for Canadian TV Broadcast Rights

National U.S. broadcasts are split across Turner Sports networks, appearing on TNT, truTV, and streaming concurrently via HBO Max. Traditional cable viewers can also catch marquee games on ESPN, which feeds into the ESPN app for subscribers utilizing a standard TV provider login.

With a young core featuring Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovský, Lane Hutson, Noah Dobson, and Ivan Demidov driving the franchise past the rebuilding phase, tracking the Habs promises to be a high-stakes viewing experience all season long.

The Ongoing Puzzle of Regional Scheduling

One of the most persistent hurdles for fans trying to catch every puck drop is the staggered release of the schedule. While the NHL publishes national television windows well in advance, regional broadcasters fill in their slates in waves.

Photo: cabletv.com

When game listings display “TV to be announced,” it typically signifies that the matchup will ultimately land on the team’s dedicated regional broadcaster, such as RDS or TSN2, depending on the specific feed. Staying up to date requires checking daily broadcast updates as the league finalizes game-by-game distribution.

Ultimately, enjoying a full 84-game campaign requires patience and a willingness to monitor how rights shift from week to week. Share your thoughts in the comments below: are you managing to keep up with the shifting streaming platforms, or has following your favorite team become too complicated?