FCA Finalises Simplified TCFD Product-Level Disclosure Rules

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published Handbook Notice 144 on September 25, 2026, finalizing simplified, outcomes-based rules for TCFD-aligned product-level reporting. The updated regime drops climate opportunity disclosures for retail clients, restructures institutional on-demand data requests, and takes effect immediately without transition provisions.

Back in June, the regulator floated proposals in consultation paper CP26/17 to overhaul its existing framework under ESG 2.3, aiming to strip away cumbersome paperwork and replace it with targeted, outcomes-based mandates. Respondents across the financial sector welcomed the pivot. With today’s publication of Handbook Notice 144, those proposals are now official policy. Here is why that matters: the regulatory shift impacts how both retail funds and institutional portfolios communicate climate-related risks to investors. Rather than getting bogged down in rigid documentation exercises, firms face a streamlined approach that meshes more cleanly with existing risk disclosures.

Retooling Climate Disclosures for Retail Clients For retail investors, the core obligation survives largely intact, but the FCA has trimmed the fat. Firms must periodically assess whether climate-related risks are materially relevant to an in-scope product’s financial performance under ESG 2.3.1BR(1). If risks are identified, they must be disclosed in retail communications that already cover general risk and return information. Crucially, the final text drops the original requirement to report on climate-related opportunities. This adjustment prevents duplication with the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) naming and marketing rules. The trigger has also been narrowed. Firms only need to include these climate risk details in documents they already produce—such as product summaries under the Consumer Composite Investments (CCI) regime. Industry feedback pointed toward a desire for clearer consistency when judging materiality. While the FCA stopped short of issuing a rigid checklist, it amended guidance at ESG 2.3.1CG(1) to clarify that firms should evaluate material relevance at a frequency appropriate for the product, utilizing their normal risk assessment procedures. There is another practical relief for compliance teams: the regulator confirmed it will not require firms to document why identified climate risks were deemed not materially relevant. This mirrors standard retail risk disclosure practices, avoiding a bureaucratic paper trail.

Restructuring Institutional Client Communications Institutional clients operate within established commercial relationships, and the FCA was careful not to disrupt those direct lines of communication with overly prescriptive mandates. The institutional “on-demand” regime has been restructured to ensure clients retain a regulatory baseline for their own reporting obligations. Under the finalized rules, institutional clients can request Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions data once per calendar year, per product. Beyond this minimum baseline, firms must also supply other carbon-related data if reasonably required by the client, provided it is practicable and permitted under existing contractual agreements. Firms must also provide an explanation detailing the proportion of data that is verified, reported, estimated, or simply unavailable—a requirement reinstated from older rules. To keep interactions smooth, the FCA amended guidance at ESG 2.3.7AG, tying these communications directly to the overarching principle that firms must pay due regard to client information needs under PRIN 2.1.1R(7).

Key Structural Changes in Handbook Notice 144 Parameter Retail Client Regime Institutional Client Regime Core Focus Outcomes-based material risk disclosure in existing documents. Restructured on-demand data baseline for client reporting. Opportunity Disclosures Dropped entirely to avoid overlap with SDR rules. Focused strictly on GHG emissions and carbon data. Frequency / Trigger Periodic review integrated into standard risk assessments. Minimum baseline data requestable once per calendar year. Implementation Date Takes effect immediately on September 25, 2026. Takes effect immediately on September 25, 2026.