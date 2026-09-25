Sen. Cory Booker Urges Independent Review of Paramount-WBD Merger Settlement

The $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery by Paramount Skydance faces a new delay as federal judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín declined to immediately approve a settlement with 12 state attorneys general, ordering parties to respond by Monday to a transparency challenge filed by U.S. Senator Cory Booker.

Judge Martínez-Olguín Puts Brakes on Paramount-WBD Consent Decree

The high-stakes consolidation of Hollywood heavyweights hit a procedural wall on September 24, 2026. During a Thursday hearing in the antitrust litigation, Judge Martínez-Olguín made it clear that the federal bench would not act as a rubber stamp for the agreement reached between Paramount and state regulators just days prior on Monday. The judge scheduled the hearing to address the factual and legal underpinnings of the arrangement, leaving the ultimate fate of the merger hanging in the balance until at least the following week.

At the center of the judicial pause is a pushback against the speed of the legal maneuvers. The proposed settlement landed on the court’s docket without a competitive impact statement, a designated public comment period, or any formal avenue for theaters, distributors, workers, or consumers to voice their concerns.

Senator Booker and the Public-Interest Pushback

The legal friction intensified when U.S. Senator Cory Booker, serving as Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy, and Consumer Rights, submitted a letter to Judge Martínez-Olguín on September 24, 2026. Booker urged the court to mandate an independent public-interest review before granting approval to the consent decree.

The senator questioned whether the temporary commitments embedded in the settlement could adequately restore market competition. In response to the filing, Paramount Skydance submitted a brief opposing what it called an improper pseudo-amicus submission. Despite corporate pushback, Judge Martínez-Olguín formally directed all parties to file official responses to Booker’s letter and associated outside briefs by noon PDT on Monday.

Arm’s-Length Negotiations and State Defense

During Thursday’s proceedings, Judge Martínez-Olguín pressed attorneys to confirm that the resolution emerged from a genuine arm’s-length negotiation process rather than collusion. California Senior Assistant Attorney General Paula Blizzard and a representative attorney for Paramount both affirmed that the negotiations were arm’s-length.

Addressing core competition anxieties, Blizzard explained to the court that the state coalition weighed the alternative outcomes, noting that blocking the merger outright might simply trigger Warner Bros. Discovery to seek out another corporate buyer. With the legal homework assigned to the litigants, no final ruling on the $111 billion acquisition’s antitrust clearance will emerge until the court evaluates the Monday responses.