Las Vegas Woman Charged in Federal Fentanyl and Firearms Case

Federal Task Force Targets Mail-Order Fentanyl Pipeline in Las Vegas

Olga Josefina Mexia stands at the center of a federal drug and weapons case after a controlled delivery of approximately one kilogram of fentanyl to her residence on September 21, 2026, triggered a raid by Henderson SWAT officers.

The operation, spearheaded by the Las Vegas Homeland Security Task Force, resulted in the recovery of bulk fentanyl powder, individually packaged narcotics, bulk cash, and two firearms inside the residence. According to court filings in U.S. v. Olga Josephina Mexia, Case No. 2:26-mj-00722-BNW, the defendant is formally charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Interagency Enforcement and Postal Inspection Tactics

Investigators with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service tracked the incoming package containing the bulk narcotic load directly to Mexia’s door, allowing tactical units to secure the premises immediately upon delivery.

“Fentanyl traffickers who use the mail to move deadly drugs into our communities should know there is no safe route and no hiding place,” said Deputy Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Sherwin for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Las Vegas. “Through the Las Vegas Homeland Security Task Force, HSI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Henderson Police Department and our partners will continue to intercept fentanyl, seize the firearms and cash that fuel these crimes and hold accountable those who endanger the public for profit.”

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah for the District of Nevada echoed those sentiments regarding the lethal nature of the substance seized. “Fentanyl is a deadly poison that is devastating our communities,” Chattah stated. “We will continue to use every federal resource to target, disrupt, and prosecute the networks flooding our streets with these lethal drugs and illegal weapons.”

Broader Crackdowns on Transnational Trafficking Networks

Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader noted the active partnership between municipal departments and federal agencies to safeguard residents from the fallout of illegal trafficking.

Photo: hoodline.com

“The City of Henderson takes a strong stance against fentanyl and illegal drug activity,” said Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader. “We do not tolerate these actions here or in the surrounding area, and we are proud to work alongside our local and federal law enforcement partners to help keep our residents and neighbors safe.”

This federal prosecution operates under the broader umbrella of the Homeland Security Task Force initiative established by Executive Order 14159, titled Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The multi-agency task force unites the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, IRS Criminal Investigation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Nevada Gaming Control Board to dismantle criminal cartels and illegal smuggling rings.

Next Steps in the Federal Court Proceedings

Legal proceedings for Mexia are moving forward swiftly on the federal docket. A preliminary hearing is officially scheduled for October 7, 2026, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler for the District of Nevada.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Brister is leading the prosecution for the District of Nevada.