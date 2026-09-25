Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow targeting ordinary life with attacks on data centres, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russian attacks have widened to target Ukraine’s data centres and internet providers, resulting in internet outages for roughly 100,000 households in Kyiv and the region while prompting calls for a response to disruptions to civilian life.

Kyiv Households and Critical Infrastructure Hit by Targeted Strikes

Russian strikes aimed at digital infrastructure caused widespread disruptions across Ukraine’s capital disrupting internet services to about 100,000 households in Kyiv and the surrounding region. The digital ministry reported that the drone attacks extended from morning into early afternoon, prompting emergency teams to assess the damage and begin repair work on the affected networks.

The offensive also directly struck a business center in Kyiv, killing four people, while a separate strike resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy identified by Israel’s foreign ministry as an Israeli citizen. In the north-western city of Lutsk, electronic information boards at public transport stops went dark on Friday, with the city council confirming the malfunction stemmed from damage caused by a Russian attack on data centres in Kyiv.

Military Justifications and Civilian Realities

Russia’s Defence Ministry defended the operation through a statement on Telegram, asserting that its forces targeted a number of data centres and logistics and warehouse sites utilized for the benefit of the Ukrainian military. The ministry specifically named two data centers hit in Kyiv alongside two logistical centres in the Black Sea port of Odesa.

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Ukrainian officials rejected the military characterization of the sites. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized the life-saving role of the telecommunications networks under assault.

Russia has targeted major Ukrainian data centers, seeking to disrupt the flow of information. Andrii Sybiha, Foreign Minister, via Usnews

Sybiha added that the targeted facilities constitute essential civilian infrastructure necessary for everyday life to function rather than military targets.

Impact on Utels and Pavutyna Provider Networks

Among the specific entities affected, core equipment belonging to the Utels internet service provider suffered damage during the assault on the capital. The equipment is currently without power, which could disrupt the network and affect service access.

Photo: Usnews

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Data centers belonging to both UTELS and Pavutyna were damaged during the September 23 strikes in Kyiv. Emergency repair teams deployed to the sites to restore equipment and network functionality, while some firms began transferring stored data from damaged servers to overseas facilities.

Decentralised Resilience and Potential Service Cost Increases

Serhii Beskrestnov, an adviser to the president on the development of defence technologies, addressed public concern regarding total connectivity loss. He assured that the nation’s broad digital framework prevents a complete blackout.

Photo: yahoo.com

“The Russians are attacking our information network infrastructure. But Ukraine is a country with highly distributed internet connections, so the entire country – its oblasts and cities – will not be left without internet access. Local outages are possible, but I hope providers will resolve them quickly.” Serhii Beskrestnov, presidential adviser on defence technologies, via Yahoo

Beskrestnov noted that local outages could persist and warned that the financial burden of repairing damaged infrastructure could increase the cost of internet services for consumers.

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Zelensky Calls for International Response to Escalation

President Zelensky characterized the offensive as an intentional widening of Russian military tactics against civilian life, pointing to American and other businesses, data centres, and internet providers as targets.

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“The Russians are constantly expanding their escalation operation: American and other businesses, data centres, internet providers – for Russia, all ordinary life is simply a target.” Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, via Bbc

Following a meeting with top defence and security officials held late Friday, Zelensky confirmed that additional decisions had been made to protect data centres and maintain continuous communication operations across the country.