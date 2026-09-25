Nor’easter causes cancellations of major New York City music festivals

As a powerful nor’easter tracks closer to New York City than initially predicted, Brooklyn festivals, parades postponed as nor’easter approaching New York City are piling up alongside major citywide event cancellations. The hazardous storm system is projected to bring between 2 to 3 inches of rain and wind gusts reaching up to 50 mph across the region from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning, with the most severe impacts concentrated between Friday night and Saturday night.

City officials have established a travel advisory starting Friday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m., urging residents to stay indoors and avoid all unnecessary trips. “The forecast path of this storm has moved closer to our city, and it is bringing more rain and stronger winds with it,” said Mamdani in a statement, adding that municipal workers are clearing catch basins, preparing for downed trees, and positioning emergency assets in potential coastal flood zones.

While the National Service indicates that flash flooding remains unlikely, officials have issued specific warnings for basement apartment residents to prepare to move to higher floors if conditions deteriorate. Christina Farrell, commissioner of New York City Emergency Management, emphasized the threat posed by high tides. “We are particularly watching the Friday evening and Saturday morning high tides, especially in the Rockaways, around Jamaica Bay and along the Staten Island and Brooklyn shorelines,” Farrell said, advising motorists to move vehicles away from flood-prone streets.

Canceled Major Music Festivals Across the City

The severe weather threat has upended the region’s cultural and entertainment calendar far beyond neighborhood street fairs. In a wave of high-profile cancellations, three major New York City music festivals scrapped their weekend schedules due to the dangerous forecast, citing consultations with local officials and fan safety.

All Things Go NYC was the first to pull the plug on its slate at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, affecting a lineup that featured Zara Larsson, Lola Young, Brandi Carlile, Ethel Cain, MUNA, and Carly Rae Jepsen. Shortly after, Global Citizen Festival organizers called off their annual Central Park concert—marking the first cancellation in 14 years for an event that helps secure millions in global aid commitments. The lineup was set to feature Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

In Brooklyn, the CBGB Festival held out hope that its venue Under the K Bridge might escape the worst of the weather, but eventually canceled its slate as well. The decision scrapped a Friday night launch concert featuring The Prodigy playing their first New York City show in 17 years, alongside a weekend bill that was slated to host Morrissey, Interpol, Patti Smith, and the Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter.

Brooklyn Parades and Street Fairs Shift Dates

From Brooklyn Heights to Bay Ridge, community organizers have scrambled to rearrange long-standing autumn gatherings. The historic Ragamuffin Parade, celebrating its 60th anniversary as the largest children’s march in New York City, was pushed back from Saturday to 1 p.m. on Oct. 3. “Couldn’t let the 60th Anniversary of the largest kids march in New York City be rained on,” Council Member Kayla Santosuosso wrote on Facebook, expressing gratitude to the NYPD and organizers for coordinating the shift.

Other major neighborhood anchors followed suit. The Third Avenue Festival, originally slated for Sept. 27, has moved to Sunday, Oct. 4, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In Park Slope, the massive Super Stoop sidewalk celebration shifted from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, with Park Slope Civic Council president Donna Stein noting that long-range forecasts point toward a warm, sunny makeup day. Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s largest street fair, Atlantic Antic, secured city permission to postpone its Sunday festivities to Sunday, Oct. 4, from noon to 6 p.m.

Photo: consequence.net

The Brooklyn Book Festival is pressing forward with its final weekend in Downtown Brooklyn and Brooklyn Heights, though weather adjustments forced the cancellation of the Children’s Book Market and the Festival Day Marketplace, according to co-producer Liz Koch. All outdoor author events and Children’s Day programs have been relocated indoors to Brooklyn Borough Hall, the Brooklyn Law School, and the Brooklyn Heights Library.

As the storm front closes in, city emergency services continue to urge residents to charge mobile devices, clear local catch basins, check on vulnerable neighbors, and monitor live updates via NotifyNYC. Event ticket holders for canceled music festivals are advised to check point-of-purchase guidelines for automatic refunds through platforms like AXS or direct festival channels.