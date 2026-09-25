Star News comments on Diego Forlán after Japan beats Uruguay 3-1

The Japan national team secured a 3-1 victory over Uruguay in the Kirin Challenge Cup 2026 on September 24, prompting intense post-match reactions from newly appointed Uruguayan manager Diego Forlán and regional media. Forlán lamented the harsh scoreline relative to the 90-minute run of play, drawing sharp commentary from South Korean outlet Star News ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Tactical Breakdown of the Kirin Challenge Cup Fixture

The match at the International Stadium Yokohama delivered a stark lesson in tactical cohesion versus individual brilliance. Hajime Moriyasu deployed his side with a familiar emphasis on compactness and fluid inter-player linkages, a system honed over his extended tenure. That structural familiarity paid dividends early when Kuryu Matsuki broke the deadlock in the 11th minute with an emphatic strike.

Uruguay, operating under Forlán in his managerial debut, struggled initially to break down Japan’s low-block defensive shape. However, La Celeste found a foothold just before halftime. Maximiliano Araújo restored parity in the 42nd minute, exploiting a momentary lapse in Japan’s defensive transition to make it 1-1 heading into the interval.

Late-Game Collapse Sparks Frustration

The second half evolved into a tense tactical chess match, with both sides trading blows and manufacturing multiple scoring opportunities. Yet, it was the Samurai Blue who demonstrated superior late-game execution and conditioning as the fixture stretched into stoppage time.

Substitute Kento Shiogai broke the deadlock in stoppage time with a clinical finish to put Japan ahead 2-1. Shortly after, Ayase Ueda compounded Uruguay’s misery by adding a third, sealing a 3-1 scoreline that did not entirely reflect the competitive nature of the previous 90 minutes. Forlán addressed this discrepancy candidly after the final whistle, pointing out that his side created enough chances to warrant a closer result.

Match Summary: Japan vs. Uruguay (Kirin Challenge Cup 2026) Metric / Event Japan Uruguay Final Score 3 1 Opening Goal Kuryu Matsuki (11′) – Equalizer – Maximiliano Araújo (42′) Late-Game Goals Kento Shiogai (90’+), Ayase Ueda – Managerial Tenure Hajime Moriyasu (Long-term) Diego Forlán (Debut)

Regional Media Reaction and Upcoming Tests

The decisive scoreline immediately caught the attention of international observers, particularly in South Korea. Following Forlán’s post-match assessment—wherein he noted that Japan’s long-standing tactical organization under Moriyasu made it a difficult encounter—South Korean outlet Star News published a report titled “Did it hurt that much to lose to Japan?” The coverage focused heavily on Forlán’s visible frustration with the late collapse.

With his baptism of fire concluding in a defeat, Forlán must quickly regroup. Uruguay’s next assignment pits them against South Korea, who are also adjusting to a new technical voice following their own 3-0 victory over Ecuador under interim manager Roberto Moreno on the same matchday.

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