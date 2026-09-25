Wall Street Closes Higher as Microsoft and AI Heavyweights Rise

Wall Street closed higher on Friday as investors rotated into artificial intelligence heavyweights like Microsoft, lifting the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 469.07 points, or 0.91%, to finish at 51,819.05. The session capped a volatile week shaped by surging Treasury yields and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

The Bottom Line

Index Performance: The Dow rose 0.91% to 51,819.05, the S&P 500 gained 0.49% to 7,742.09, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.47% to 27,064.88.

The Dow rose 0.91% to 51,819.05, the S&P 500 gained 0.49% to 7,742.09, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.47% to 27,064.88. Valuation Pressures: The S&P 500 traded at just under 19 times expected earnings, marking its lowest valuation multiple since 2023.

The S&P 500 traded at just under 19 times expected earnings, marking its lowest valuation multiple since 2023. Monetary Policy Outlook: Traders priced in a 66% probability of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase of at least 25 basis points in October, up from approximately 50% earlier in the week.

AI Infrastructure Outlays and Corporate Dealmaking

Microsoft shares rallied after the company introduced new features to its Copilot application, including an integrated coding tool and an autonomous, always-on AI agent.

Meanwhile, Akamai Technologies surged following an $11.6 billion cloud services agreement with AI leader Anthropic. The transaction includes a warrant structure that could grant Anthropic an equity stake of up to 5% in Akamai. “That’s a positive from the standpoint that people are still investing, deals are still being done,” said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta. “It’s another circular deal, so OK … but Akamai stock is up.” Additional support came from chip maker Qualcomm and Dell.

Conversely, Meta Platforms dipped during the session, though the social media company’s stock has risen about 13% over the week following a strong market reception to its Muse AI agent. Analysts note that while such infrastructure-heavy deployments benefit hardware providers, they simultaneously present competitive challenges for traditional consumer platforms, retail applications, and financial institutions.

Macroeconomic Headwinds and Yield Pressures

Despite the tech-driven advance, broader financial markets faced severe headwinds from fixed-income and commodity sectors. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note advanced 3.4 basis points to 5.196%, hitting a fresh 19-year high. Simultaneously, Brent crude eased but continued to trade above $100 per barrel, sustaining inflationary pressures across supply chains.

According to data from the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, these sustained cost pressures pushed market expectations for an October monetary tightening higher. Traders currently price a 66% probability that the Federal Reserve will raise benchmark interest rates by at least 25 basis points at its next meeting, climbing from roughly 50% earlier in the week. Despite these tightening expectations, economic data released during the week showed that strong AI-related capital expenditures drove capital goods demand above August expectations.

U.S. Index Performance and Valuations at Market Close Index Closing Level Point Change Percentage Change Dow Jones Industrial Average 51,819.05 +469.07 +0.91% S&P 500 7,742.09 +37.96 +0.49% Nasdaq Composite 27,064.88 +125.51 +0.47%

Geopolitical De-Escalation and Trade Diplomacy

Risk sentiment received support from easing geopolitical tensions. Market participants responded favorably to reports that U.S. and Iranian negotiators continued discussions regarding a phased path out of the ongoing conflict. The prospective framework involves Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for Washington lifting its economic blockade.

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In international trade diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump characterized a three-day summit with President Xi Jinping as a “very productive meeting.” The discussions focused primarily on personal diplomatic engagement rather than generating immediate structural breakthroughs in bilateral economic relations.

Corporate M&A Activity

Outside of the technology sector, corporate consolidation captured investor attention. Magazine publisher People Inc experienced a sharp share price increase following reports that MGM Resorts International was engaged in discussions regarding a potential acquisition bid for the company.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.