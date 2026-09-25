Ambedkar Nagar: Man Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison for Attempted Rape of Minor

Special Judge POCSO Act Mohan Kumar sentenced Vakeel Ahmad to four years of rigorous imprisonment in Ambedkar Nagar on Friday following a 2022 assault and attempted rape case involving a 15-year-old girl in the Ibrahimpur region, alongside a separate 10-year sentence handed down in Jalalpur for a separate atrocity.

The Bottom Line Evidentiary Milestones: Prosecution teams in the Jalalpur matter relied on half a dozen or more direct testimonies to secure convictions under rigorous statutory frameworks.

Prosecution teams in the Jalalpur matter relied on half a dozen or more direct testimonies to secure convictions under rigorous statutory frameworks. Restitution Mandates: Judicial orders include explicit financial penalties, with specific directives allocating recovered fine amounts directly to victims as compensatory relief.

Legal Outcomes in the Ibrahimpur POCSO Docket

The proceedings before Special Judge POCSO Act Mohan Kumar culminated on Friday when the court handed down a four-year rigorous imprisonment term to Vakeel Ahmad. The case stems from an incident on August 20, 2022, in a village within the Ibrahimpur region. According to the victim’s mother, who was away cutting grass at the time, Ahmad entered their residence, isolated her 15-year-old daughter, and attempted to drag her into a room.

When the minor resisted, the defendant subjected her to physical assault and an attempted assault before fleeing the scene while issuing death threats upon hearing the victim’s cries. Local law enforcement subsequently registered an initial report under relevant provisions of assault and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Following completion of the investigation, the police filed a charge sheet, and the court framed charges against the accused on March 5, 2024. The prosecution successfully proved the charges through sustained presentation of material evidence and witness testimonies, resulting in the four-year sentence and a 10 हजार रुपये fine.

Parallel Proceedings and Sentencing in Jalalpur

In a criminal trial originating from the Jalalpur कोतवाली क्षेत्र jurisdiction, Additional District and Sessions Judge/Fast Track Court First Parvind Kumar sentenced a defendant to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The case involved Brijesh, alias Vijay, son of Rammilan, a resident of Ganesar ke Purwa Manguradila, who was convicted alongside co-accused Kuldeep, son of Shantibhushan of Ashraf Majhgawan.

According to court records, the sequence of events began on February 10, 2022, when Brijesh lured the victim to his sister Kanchan’s residence, administered a noxious substance via a soft drink, committed an assault, and recorded an obscene video. Subsequently, in November 2022, Kuldeep used the illicit footage to force the victim behind a ruinous structure and subjected her to further assault. Under threats of video dissemination and false promises of marriage, the victim was subjected to repeated assaults, culminating in a compelled termination of pregnancy in Akbarpur after Brijesh refused marriage and the victim threatened self-harm. The defendants also issued death threats to the victim’s parents.

Prosecution Strategy and Judicial Enforcement

During the sessions trial in the Jalalpur matter, Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Criminal Dilip Kumar Singh examined over half a dozen witnesses to establish the severity of the offenses, while defense counsel presented counter-arguments. The rigorous oversight by the judiciary was highlighted during hearings when Brijesh failed to appear on September 2, prompting the judge to issue warrants against the accused and formal notices to his sureties, while the primary accused, Kuldeep, was taken into custody pending sentencing arguments set for September 7.

The final judgment in the Jalalpur trial imposed a 26 हजार जुर्माना on the perpetrator. Notably, the presiding judge ordered that 50 प्रतिशत of the realized penalty amount be disbursed directly to the survivor as compensatory relief.

Summary of Ambedkar Nagar Judicial Sentences Case Jurisdiction Presiding Judge Key Defendant Sentence Imposed Financial Penalty Ibrahimpur Special Judge POCSO Act Mohan Kumar Vakeel Ahmad 4 Years Rigorous Imprisonment ₹10 हजार रुपये Fine Jalalpur ADJ / Fast Track Court First Parvind Kumar Brijesh alias Vijay & Kuldeep 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment ₹26 हजार जुर्माना (50% to Victim)

The Broader Jurisprudential Trajectory