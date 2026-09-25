Katherine Ryan Addresses BBC Ruling Over Victoria Beckham Remark

Comedian Katherine Ryan has addressed a BBC ruling upholding viewer complaints over an offensive remark about Lady Victoria Beckham during a 7 November episode of Have I Got News For You. The BBC Executive Complaints Unit found the reference unjustified, prompting Ryan to issue a video statement discussing the broadcast, motherhood, and comedy boundaries.

The Bottom Line The Incident: Katherine Ryan referenced a 2013 private email concerning Sir David Beckham during a 7 November episode of Have I Got News For You.

Katherine Ryan referenced a 2013 private email concerning Sir David Beckham during a 7 November episode of Have I Got News For You. The Ruling: The BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit upheld objections from two viewers, ruling the comment equating Victoria Beckham to a slur was editorially unjustified.

The BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit upheld objections from two viewers, ruling the comment equating Victoria Beckham to a slur was editorially unjustified. The Response: Ryan released a video statement citing the challenges of matrescence while caring for a 10-day-old baby at the time of filming.

The Broadcast and the BBC Complaints Ruling

The controversy stems from a November 7 appearance where Katherine Ryan presented the BBC satirical panel show Have I Got News For You. During the episode, Ryan referenced an alleged 2013 private email involving Sir David Beckham. On air, Ryan stated, “I don’t know that we are allowed to broadcast the c-word, but you did reference Victoria Beckham earlier and we’ll allow that.”

Following the broadcast, two viewers filed formal objections with the broadcaster. The BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) subsequently upheld the complaint. In its official ruling, the ECU stated, “There was no such justification for a comment which presented Victoria Beckham as equivalent to a particularly offensive word.” Consequently, the network edited out the remark from the episode’s version currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

The ECU drew a distinct line regarding the language used on the panel. The ruling noted that the show’s use of the profanity was editorially justified when directly addressing Sir David Beckham’s alleged past remarks, but crossing that boundary toward his wife violated editorial guidelines. The panel’s guidance specifies that programs do not need to avoid causing offense entirely, but any offense must carry clear editorial justification.

Katherine Ryan Addresses the Controversy and Matrescence

Responding to the regulatory decision, Ryan released a video statement breaking down the context of her appearance on the programme. She revealed personal circumstances surrounding the recording date, explaining that she was adjusting to early motherhood.

“Today the BBC announced their decision to uphold a complaint made by two very influential viewers about a joke that I tried to make on an episode of Have I Got News For You,” Ryan said in the video statement. “At that time, though there is no defence, I was suffering from a condition called matrescence. I was in that building with a 10-day-old baby. Should I have left the house?”

Matrescence describes the profound physical and psychological transition experienced by women during the process of becoming mothers. Ryan welcomed her youngest child, a daughter named Holland, in October 2025 with her partner Bobby Kootstra. Alongside Holland, Ryan shares children Fred and Fenna with Kootstra, and a 16-year-old daughter, Violet, from a previous relationship.

Weighing Comedy Standards and Public Persona Boundaries

“This is gonna be a tough one for the feminists because I was a woman going to work but I did call another woman a c*,” Ryan added. “Sometimes I forget that celebrities are not my friends. If I had called Jimmy Carr a c, he wouldn’t have minded. Joanne McNally, c, she wouldn’t have minded. But this was described by the BBC as a slur, as though c** are part of a protected group.”

Photo: independent.co.uk

BBC Backlash ERUPTS After Katherine Ryan’s “C Word” Joke About David & Victoria Beckham

Despite the regulatory rebuke and the subsequent edit on iPlayer, Ryan defended the live delivery and immediate audience feedback during the recording. “If you watched it on the day, it was clearly a joke and the whole audience went (gasp) and then I said, ‘woah, I love her’,” she stated, emphasizing her ultimate fondness for Lady Victoria Beckham amidst the ongoing discussion over broadcast boundaries.

BBC Executive Complaints Unit Ruling Breakdown Broadcast Date Show Complainants ECU Finding 7 November Have I Got News For You Two viewers Upheld; comment regarding Victoria Beckham found editorially unjustified and removed from iPlayer.

As the edited episode remains altered on BBC iPlayer, the ruling highlights the ongoing fine line television networks and comedians walk regarding language standards on watershed panel shows. What are your thoughts on where the line should be drawn for broadcast humor? Let us know in the comments below.