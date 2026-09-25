Intraoperative Brain Tumour Testing

A rapid new test for brain tumours can slash diagnostic times from up to eight weeks down to two hours, allowing surgeons to obtain results while they are operating.

The technology spares patients weeks of uncertainty while enabling them to start their treatment sooner. Neurosurgeon Stuart Smith, based at Nottingham University Hospitals, was pictured in an operating theatre.

Patriot Missile Licences for Kyiv

While the medical sector confronts this diagnostic leap, international diplomacy and regional conflicts continue to shift.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that President Trump has made a “final decision” to give Ukraine licences to produce patriot missiles.

Clemency in Southeast Asia

In Southeast Asia, Indonesia pardoned a former Filipino maid who had been sentenced to death after being found carrying heroin through an airport.

Ebola Response and Climate Warnings

Public health challenges also remain acute across multiple continents. A doctor who spent six weeks in Northern Congo provided an assessment of the latest Ebola outbreak.

Climate pressures dominated political discourse in South Asia, where Nepal’s Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, declared that flooding in his country “was a warning to the world.” Prime Minister Shah called for cooperation to deal with climate change.

Consumer Safety and Papal Warnings

Meanwhile, an organisation in the United Kingdom warned that better regulation of beauty products is needed as young children continue to use skincare and makeup.

In Europe, Pope Leo visited Paris for a mass. However, the pontiff’s first engagement gave a warning about artificial intelligence and assisted dying.