Why Rob Lowe Misses the 1980s in Hollywood: No Social Media or Smartphones

Actor Rob Lowe, 62, has reflected on his early career in Hollywood during the 1980s, declaring it the greatest era in history. Speaking on the podcast Chicks in the Office while promoting his new film The Musical, Lowe emphasized the unique freedom of navigating fame without social media or cell phone cameras.

The Bottom Line The Era: Rob Lowe credits the 1980s as the ultimate decade for cinema, nightlife, and youth culture.

Rob Lowe credits the 1980s as the ultimate decade for cinema, nightlife, and youth culture. The Difference: The absence of social media and mobile cameras allowed young stars to experience privacy and unpredictability.

The absence of social media and mobile cameras allowed young stars to experience privacy and unpredictability. The Shift: Lowe transitioned his focus at age 26 toward family, sobriety, and personal growth after marrying Sheryl Berkoff in 1991.

Why the 1980s Remain Unmatched for Early Hollywood Stars

For an entire generation of film fans, titles like The Outsiders and St. Elmo’s Fire define an aesthetic of youthful rebellion and cinematic charm. For Rob Lowe, who starred in both cultural touchstones, those breakout years represented a golden era that he believes could never be replicated today. Appearing on the Chicks in the Office podcast to discuss his project The Musical, the actor offered a candid look back at his early days as a single newcomer in Los Angeles.

“It was simply an incredible time,” Lowe noted during the interview. “It was an incredible time to be in the business. It was an incredible time to make movies. It was an incredible time to party. It was an incredible time to be single. I wouldn’t trade that for anything.” He added that if he could choose any period in human history to inhabit, he would select that exact decade without hesitation.

The Beauty of Unpredictability Without Smartphones

Co-host Maria “Ria” Ciuffo, 29, shared her own fascination with the decade, prompting Lowe to elaborate on the stark differences in daily life and socializing. According to the actor, the complete lack of digital connectivity created a vastly different social ecosystem. Nightlife and evening plans carried an inherent element of mystery that modern technology has completely erased.

“It was better than you can dream. No social media. No cell phone cameras,” Lowe explained. He described how making evening plans with friends meant stepping out without any guarantee of who would ultimately show up, as last-minute digital check-ins or coordinate updates were impossible. “The uncertainty of it was beautiful,” he reflected.

Weighing Modern Fame Against Past Realities

Reflecting on the current environment for young performers, Lowe suggested that contemporary rising stars face pressures that previous generations largely avoided. In his view, modern celebrity has transformed into a heavy burden, leaving little room for genuine enjoyment.

Born in Dayton, Ohio, Lowe relocated to California following his parents’ divorce, a move that catalyzed his ascent into major studio filmmaking. However, that intense early career focus eventually gave way to a profound personal transformation as he approached his late twenties.

From Career Ambition to Personal Evolution

Lowe’s fast-paced lifestyle as a young single actor shifted dramatically in 1991 when he married Sheryl Berkoff, with whom he shares sons Matthew, 33, and John, 30. Looking back, the actor has often contrasted his relentless professional drive during his early twenties with the stabilizing priorities of his later life.

In a previous 2022 interview with People, Lowe addressed this deliberate pivot. “Until I turned 26, I invested all my time in my career,” he shared at the time. “From 26 on, I invested in myself: in my spirituality, my recovery, my marriage, my family. A lot of that was damn hard. And nobody has a perfect life… but I am grateful for all of it.”

Rob Lowe: Career Milestones and Personal Timeline Year / Age Milestone Context 1980s (Early Career) Breakout Cultural Hits Starred in iconic films including The Outsiders and St. Elmo’s Fire. Age 26 (Transition) Personal Realignment Began prioritizing family, recovery, and spiritual health over pure career ambition. 1991 Marriage to Sheryl Berkoff Ended his years as a bachelordom, later welcoming sons Matthew and John. Current Ongoing Projects Continues acting and promoting new work, including The Musical.

Looking Back While Moving Forward

While modern entertainment operates within an entirely digitized, stream-driven ecosystem, actors who lived through the analog peak of Hollywood continue to offer a distinct perspective on the cost of constant visibility. For Lowe, the memories of an unwired Los Angeles remain a cherished chapter of a life that successfully bridged high-stakes studio stardom with long-term personal grounding.