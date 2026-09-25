US Cities And States Declare September 25 Dolly Parton Day

California officially became the first U.S. state to establish an annual Dolly Parton Day on September 25, joining communities nationwide in honoring the late country music star’s musical legacy, philanthropy, and advocacy for literacy following her death at age 80.

California and Ohio Lead Statewide Commemorations

Cities and states across the country are declaring September 25 Dolly Parton Day, timed to coincide with a numerical tribute to the singer’s beloved hit song, 9 to 5. California governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 931, sponsored by state senators Shannon Grove and John Laird, officially making the date an annual observance in the state dedicated to the late country music star.

We could all afford to live a little more like Dolly. Be kind, be humble and have some fun … Be a diamond in a rhinestone world. With this bill, we are not just establishing a day to celebrate Dolly Parton, we are creating an annual reminder to us, every year, to live the way she did – joyfully, graciously and with a whole lot of heart.

While California established a permanent annual commemoration, other regions took different approaches. In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel signed a proclamation recognizing Dolly Parton Day that applies strictly to 2026. Meanwhile, lawmakers in New York and Pennsylvania weighed similar legislation, with New York’s bill remaining in a senate committee and Pennsylvania’s measure referred to a house committee.

California Declares September 25th as Dolly Parton Day to Honor Queen of Country

Tennessee Communities Celebrate While State Proclamation Honors 9 to 5

Tennessee, Parton’s home state, already recognizes her January 19 birthday as Dolly Parton Day. State and local officials are currently working to rename the airport after her, and state lawmakers are expected to consider a proposal for a statewide September 25 9 to 5 Day in January 2027.

Photo: WZTV

Ahead of that legislative review, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a separate proclamation designating September 25 as Dolly Parton 9 to 5 Day to celebrate her storytelling and cultural impact. Separately, municipalities across Tennessee—including Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, the town of Pittman Center, and Nashville—declared the date Dolly Parton Day on their own.

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In Nashville, where Parton lived from the age of 18, celebrations featured pink lights, posters, stickers, buttons, and bookmarks. The city’s kick-off event featured the unveiling of a new Dolly-themed license plate, with $25 from each plate sold directed toward local Imagination Libraries.

Nationwide Tributes, Parades, and Literacy Advocacy

Communities across the United States marked the day with public gatherings, music, and community service. Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal declared September 25 Dolly Parton Appreciation Day across the borough, while Portland, Oregon, Hays County, Texas, and Montgomery County, Texas, also issued local recognitions.

Photo: 6abc.com

In San Francisco, residents gathered in Union Square for a public celebration of life featuring singing and costumed participants encouraging people to be a little kinder than usual. New Orleans hosted a memorial parade led by the marching group Krewe of Dolly, starting in the French Quarter and concluding at the New Orleans Jazz Museum.

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Virtually every proclamation highlighted Parton’s extensive philanthropic work, particularly her Imagination Library literacy program launched in 1995, which has distributed more than 330 million free books to children worldwide. In Middle Tennessee, the Dollywood Foundation launched its Give Like Dolly campaign on September 25 to support 20 local nonprofits and the Imagination Library across four community pillars.

A Lasting Legacy in Music and Public Spaces

Public figures and businesses joined the tribute. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood donated all proceeds from their Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk on September 25 to the Nashville Public Library and the Imagination Library. Southwest Airlines also hosted Parton-inspired karaoke for passengers and staff.

Multiple Cities Announce Dolly Parton Day on 9/25