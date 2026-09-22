California Declares September 25th as Dolly Parton Day to Honor Queen of Country

California officially established September 25 as Dolly Parton Day after Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation honoring the country music legend. Chosen to reference her iconic chart-topping hit from the 1980 film 9 to 5, the annual day celebrates her massive musical catalog, extensive cultural footprint, and profound philanthropic legacy across the state.

But the math and the cultural weight behind the legislation tell a much deeper story about how modern pop culture icons transition into permanent civic institutions.

The Bottom Line The Date: September 25 (9-2-5) is now officially codified in California as Dolly Parton Day.

September 25 (9-2-5) is now officially codified in California as Dolly Parton Day. The Legislation: State Senators Shannon Grove and John Laird successfully penned and advanced Senate Bill 931 to passage.

State Senators Shannon Grove and John Laird successfully penned and advanced Senate Bill 931 to passage. The Public Celebration: San Francisco’s Union Square is hosting a free outdoor festival featuring live music, vendors, and themed attire.

Decoding the Legislative Push Behind SB 931

When statehouses get involved in pop culture, the results can sometimes feel like corporate pandering. Yet, the creation of Dolly Parton Day stems from a deeply personal, bipartisan legislative effort. State Senator Shannon Grove, a Republican from Bakersfield, joined forces with State Senator John Laird, a Democrat from Santa Cruz, to author Senate Bill 931.

Photo: abc7news.com

The choice of September 25 is a clever nod to Parton’s cinematic and musical history. The date acts as a direct numerical tribute to “9 to 5,” her legendary anthem and title track from the 1980 workplace comedy. That film marked Parton’s official acting debut, embedding her into California’s rich cinematic history. Over her six-decade career, the Queen of Country amassed more than 100 million in global record sales and secured 25 number-one hits on the country charts—a historic high for any female country artist.

Beyond the Music: The Literacy Legacy in California

While the charts cemented her fame, lawmakers emphasized that her true enduring impact in California lies in education. Through the Dollywood Foundation, Parton created the Imagination Library, an initiative that has distributed over 300 million books to young children worldwide. Senator Grove highlighted this achievement during the bill’s signing, noting how the bilingual reading program expanded statewide with the help of former Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins.

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This literacy push intersects neatly with California’s broader educational initiatives. State leaders recognized that Parton’s private foundation stepped in where public infrastructure often stretches thin, putting millions of free books directly into the hands of California’s youngest readers. Beyond books, her philanthropic resume spans funding early COVID-19 vaccine research, supporting disaster relief in her native Tennessee, and providing vocal and financial backing for LGBTQ advocacy and HIV/AIDS research.

San Francisco’s Union Square Prepares for All-Out Glam

Bureaucracy stops where the rhinestone fringe begins. To mark the inaugural celebration, organizers arranged a free outdoor festival in San Francisco’s Union Square, treating the date as a joyful community gathering rather than a somber memorial.

Photo: gov.ca.gov

This public activation demonstrates a shifting trend in how major metropolitan areas honor cultural titans. Instead of quiet museum retrospectives, cities are leaning into experiential, fan-driven tributes that boost local foot traffic and retail economies.

Key Metrics of Dolly Parton’s Historic Career Metric Figure Context Global Record Sales 100+ Million Achieved across a six-decade career in country music. Number-One Hits 25 The most achieved by any female country artist in history. Books Distributed 300+ Million Delivered worldwide to young children via the Imagination Library. California Holiday Date September 25 (9-2-5) Codified annually under Senate Bill 931.

The Permanent Cultural Footprint

Parton passed away at age 80 on August 25 following a brief battle with cancer, leaving behind an entertainment empire that ranges from classic cinema to theme parks. Her uncredited production work on projects like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and her various Central Coast performances tied her closely to California long before Sacramento etched her name into the calendar.

California Officially Declares September 25 As Dolly Parton Day

As streaming platforms and Hollywood studios continue to mine nostalgic intellectual property for quick subscriber gains, Dolly Parton Day offers a refreshing counter-narrative. It proves that authentic grassroots affection—rooted in decades of charity, art, and radical kindness—outlasts any corporate algorithm. Drop a note in the comments below: how are you celebrating Dolly Parton Day, and what is your absolute favorite track from her legendary catalog?