The Resurgence of Country Music in Quebec

As the late summer festival season winds down across Quebec, a profound cultural shift is sweeping through Mauricie, where country music has successfully shed its outdated stigma to capture the hearts of a younger generation, energizing regional radio stations, live events, and local artists alike.

Here is the kicker, as industry veterans and fresh faces alike point out: what was once unfairly dismissed as “quétaine” or cheesy has officially reemerged as one of the most culturally vital genres in the region, driven by a collective yearning for simplicity and authentic storytelling.

The Bottom Line

The Cultural Shift: Major regional festivals like FestiVoix and DansEncore prominently featured country music acts this summer, signaling a major mainstream embrace.

Major regional festivals like FestiVoix and DansEncore prominently featured country music acts this summer, signaling a major mainstream embrace. Digital and Broadcast Expansion: Broadcasters are leaning hard into the trend, evidenced by the launch of dedicated digital platforms like ICI Musique country and the rebranding of Country Pop to Oui Radio in Louiseville.

Broadcasters are leaning hard into the trend, evidenced by the launch of dedicated digital platforms like ICI Musique country and the rebranding of Country Pop to Oui Radio in Louiseville. Young Demographic Appeal: Industry leaders note that the boom is heavily anchored by young adults, particularly women aged 18 to 34, driving high demand for francophone new country.

Roots, Rivers, and Rooftops: Cindy Bédard’s Journey

If there is one Mauricienne who feels entirely vindicated by this sonic renaissance, it is Cindy Bédard. Long before regional airwaves were saturated with neo-country hits, Bédard was writing her own songs as a teenager, famously performing her early compositions on the roof of Le P’tit bonheur snack bar right next to the Saint-Tite church and its iconic cowboy fountain.

Today, the rising Quebec country star divides her time between her flourishing music career—which includes sharing the stage with heavyweights like Paul Daraîche and Patrice Michaud—and her work with Culture Mauricie. Reflecting on the genre’s current momentum, Bédard points to an innate human desire to reconnect with foundational roots. “Il n’y a rien qu’elle trouve plus beau que d’aller voir un spectacle et de voir tout le monde commencer à chanter d’un coup,” she notes, highlighting the communal power of a live country crowd. “Ça se passe souvent avec le country! C’est vraiment puissant.”

For Bédard, the appeal lies in the unpretentious nature of the art form. “On aime la musique country parce que c’est vraiment simple et ça fait du bien,” she says, hoping this widespread cultural embrace is built to last.

Rewriting the Radio Playbook in Maskinongé

That sentiment is echoed behind the mixing board, where regional broadcasters are watching their listening metrics climb. Stéphanie Veillette, who was known for the show La Voix and now hosts on Oui Radio (formerly Country Pop), has front-row seats to the transformation.

“Avant, on associait country à quétaine, mais aujourd’hui, c’est tout le contraire,” Veillette observes, noting a massive surge in special requests over the past three years. Listeners are hungry for homegrown acts, specifically requesting francophone new country artists like Matt Lang, Francis Degrandpré, and Vince Lemire.

That radio revolution traces back to strategic programming decisions by Jonathan Cyrenne, president of Résonance Média. Cyrenne took a calculated gamble on founding a dedicated country station in Maskinongé.

“Avec Country Pop, on a été les premiers à dire oui à Matt Lang. On a été les premiers à dire oui à Marie-Mai, dans le new country. On a été les premiers à jouer une chanson des Backstreet Boys dans le new country. Ç’a donné que des hits avec ces chansons-là. Et c’est ce qu’on veut encore incarner aujourd’hui,” Cyrenne explains.

Mauricie Country Music Evolution Metrics Initiative / Entity Key Figure / Leader Impact on Region Oui Radio (Formerly Country Pop) Jonathan Cyrenne (Résonance Média) Pioneered localized neo-country radio programming in Maskinongé, breaking acts like Matt Lang and Marie-Mai. ICI Musique country Cindy Bédard Expanded digital discoverability for the genre across regional platforms. Summer Festival Circuit FestiVoix & DansEncore organizers Integrated country programming directly into mainstream multidisciplinary event lineups.

Decoding the Appeal of Neo-Country

To understand why this specific wave of country and neo-country is resonating so deeply, one has to examine the mechanics of the genre itself. Cyrenne compares the sonic texture of modern neo-country to vintage pop, noting that it strikes listeners with an immediate sense of familiar warmth.

At its core, however, the genre remains anchored in narrative tradition. “Dans le country, on a toujours raconté une histoire et c’est ce qu’on continue de faire aujourd’hui avec le new country,” Cyrenne states.

Data from regional broadcasters indicates that this storytelling format captures a surprisingly broad demographic, drawing intense engagement from younger demographics—particularly women aged 18 to 34. After decades of commercial hesitation, the cultural climate in Quebec has finally shifted to the point where audiences feel entirely comfortable letting their guard down and embracing the genre openly.

As Mauricie continues to lean into this booming sonic identity, the rest of the province is watching closely. Drop a comment below: Have you caught any live country shows in Quebec this season, and which neo-country artists are currently topping your personal rotation?