Donatella Versace and Revolve Launch New Fashion and Beauty Brand

Donatella Versace has partnered with digital retailer Revolve Group to launch an independent beauty and fashion brand, taking on the role of chief creative officer.

A New Creative Venture With Global Scale

Digital retailer Revolve Group unveiled a joint venture with Donatella Versace to establish an independent fashion and beauty brand. The venture will roll out initially across the United States, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, with beauty slated as the first category to launch. Versace will lead the yet-to-be-named label as chief creative officer, according to company announcements. Revolve operates publicly on the New York Stock Exchange and reported $1.23 billion in revenue last year, bringing a digital-first operating platform and deep consumer relationships to the partnership.

The collaboration pairs the designer’s decades of cultural influence with Revolve’s technology and consumer intelligence. Company executives emphasized the long-term ambition behind the launch.

“Donatella is one of the defining creative voices of our time. This partnership gives that vision an entirely new platform and the freedom to build something from the ground up.” Michael Mente, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Revolve Group

Co-founder and co-CEO Mike Karanikolas noted that the partnership combines Versace’s creative authority with Revolve’s infrastructure and global reach to build something distinctive for the long term. Raissa Gerona, president of brand and partnerships at Revolve, added that Versace possesses an unmatched instinct for connecting fashion with culture.

Targeting the Next Generation Through Connection

The new label is pitched as a digital-first ecosystem where consumers can actively participate rather than simply buy products. The business model integrates storytelling platforms, podcasts, social franchises, and live events.

“Revolve understands something I believe deeply: culture comes from connection. Together, we want to create that connection with a new voice, a new look and a new energy.” Donatella Versace, chief creative officer

Versace stated that the partnership provides the freedom to speak to younger generations in a personal way through fashion and beauty. Her enthusiasm was evident when she commented on Revolve’s social media announcement with supportive emojis.

Revolve brings a strong financial footprint to the venture, heading into late 2026 completely debt-free with $311.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. The e-tailer has maintained consistent double-digit net sales growth across its primary banners for three consecutive quarters leading into the second quarter of 2026.

Background and Corporate Landscape

The new enterprise arrives following significant shifts in the luxury sector. In March 2025, Donatella Versace stepped down from her creative lead post at the Versace fashion house after nearly 30 years guiding the brand founded by her late brother Gianni. She subsequently served as the brand’s chief brand ambassador. Capri Holdings had previously purchased the family’s company in a $2.1 billion deal in 2018, before Prada Group acquired Versace in December 2025 for an enterprise value of 1.25 billion euros.

Photo: Reuters

While industry sources previously noted that her prior contract restricted her from designing apparel for competing labels or using her family name elsewhere, the new independent venture operates under a different name and distinct corporate structure. A representative for Prada declined to comment on the new venture.

What Comes Next for the Brand

The official name of the brand, along with specific product details for its initial beauty rollout, will be disclosed in the coming months ahead of its official debut next year. As Revolve continues to expand its portfolio—which includes owned brands like Helsa and Camila Coelho, alongside high-profile joint ventures with public figures—this collaboration positions the e-tailer to deepen its footprint in the global luxury and beauty market under the direction of one of fashion’s most recognizable figures.