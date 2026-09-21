Meghan Markle Seen in U.K. with Ellen DeGeneres at Pub

Meghan Markle was photographed in Oxfordshire on Monday, September 21, 2026, marking her first public sighting in the U.K. since moving back with Prince Harry and their children in August. The Duchess of Sussex met with long-time friends Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi at a historic local pub.

A Low-Key Cotswolds Pub Outing

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in the British countryside on Monday afternoon, visiting The Three Horseshoes, a traditional 18th-century pub situated near Burford in Oxfordshire. Dressed in a pale blue top with rolled sleeves, white trousers, white trainers, and sunglasses, the 45-year-old was spotted by eyewitnesses chatting and laughing alongside fellow American transplants Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

The daytime gathering brought together familiar faces who previously lived as neighbors in Montecito, California. Following her conversation with the couple, Meghan eventually bade the pair farewell and departed accompanied by her security detail, who carried her belongings.

Transatlantic Ties and British Countryside Living

The meeting underscores a friendship bridging two continents. Meghan previously attended DeGeneres and de Rossi’s surprise vow renewal in 2023, and the two households shared a close social circle in California before both parties made high-profile moves across the Atlantic.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s Children Change Schools Over Security Concerns

DeGeneres and de Rossi relocated to the Cotswolds in November 2024. The former talk show host later confirmed to the BBC that the pair chose to establish permanent residence in England following the re-election of Donald Trump, noting that de Rossi was living her dream surrounded by the British countryside and her equestrian pursuits. Despite settling abroad, the couple maintained ties to California, purchasing a new Montecito property in February 2026 to divide their time between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Meghan and Harry Brutally Mocks on UK TV and SNL

Prince Harry’s Solo Engagements in London

While Meghan enjoyed a relaxed afternoon in Oxfordshire, Prince Harry maintained a busy schedule of public appearances in London. The Duke of Sussex attended the 2026 WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster London hotel on Monday, honoring the resilience of seriously ill children and the dedication of their families and medical professionals.

Photo: usmagazine.com

Harry’s London calendar capped off a string of recent high-profile events. Just days prior, he appeared at the Invictus Spirit Gala Dinner & Awards, where he remarked that it felt good to return to British soil, followed by the launch of the INSPIRE education program.

Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex move children to new school over security concerns

Adapting to a New Chapter in the U.K.

The family’s return to Britain on August 26, 2026, follows their 2020 decision to step down from royal duties and relocate to North America.

Photo: pagesix.com

Since touching down, the family’s transition has involved rapid adjustments. Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, began attending a U.K. school shortly after arrival, though logistics and security concerns prompted a swift school change after just two days. While Harry focuses on his ongoing charitable agenda—with upcoming travel planned for the Clinton Global Initiative in New York—Meghan has spent her initial weeks abroad concentrating on family adaptation, countryside walks, and overseeing philanthropic ventures.