Free Tire Recycling Event in Manchester Township: October 10

Manchester Township is set to host a free tire recycling event on Saturday, October 10, 2026, from 9 AM until 12 PM at the Manchester Township Office located at 275 S. Macomb Street, according to local community notices.

The program is organized by Manchester Township in cooperation with the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office, with disposal operations partly funded by the EGLE Scrap Tire Cleanup Grant.

Event Details, Rules, and Resident Requirements

Participation in the upcoming collection drive is strictly limited to Washtenaw County residents.

According to event guidelines, each participating residence is limited to dropping off a maximum of 10 tires. Hauling more than 10 tires at a single time legally requires a scrap tire hauler registration issued by the State of Michigan. Furthermore, residents are asked to limit themselves to no more than one trip per vehicle and household out of consideration for other participants waiting in line.

Accepted items include both passenger vehicle tires and light truck tires. Organizers have confirmed that rims left on the tires will be accepted during the collection. However, large commercial items—specifically semi-truck tires and agricultural tires—will be strictly turned away. Additionally, drop-offs are restricted to private residents only; tires originating from businesses, non-profit organizations, government agencies, or any other commercial entities are prohibited.

Space at the Manchester Township Office parking area is expected to be limited. Township officials emphasized a strict zero-tolerance policy regarding illegal drop-offs: if individuals leave tires at the site before or after the designated operating hours, this community recycling event will not continue in the future.

Broader Environmental Impact and Next Steps

As Saturday, October 10 approaches, residents planning to participate should verify their loads meet the 10-tire limit.

We welcome your thoughts and local updates on public cleanups in the comments below. Feel free to share this report with neighbors who might need to clear out their properties.