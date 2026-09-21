North Finistere Football Team of the Week #22

Sacha Devrand of Plouvorn and Bryanne Loukou have firmly stamped their authority on the regional football landscape, earning top billing in the latest Nord-Finistère team of the week following standout individual masterclasses.

Individual Brilliance Defining Regional Classrooms

Amateur football across the north of Finistère delivered high drama during the weekend’s fixtures, with standout performances capturing the spotlight. According to regional coverage from Le Télégramme, players like Sacha Devrand and Bryanne Loukou delivered exceptional displays that placed them comfortably above the competition.

The weekend’s action spanned multiple divisions, bringing crucial victories and defensive masterclasses to the forefront.

Defensive Resilience and Tactical Mastery

Between the posts, Bilal Benmouna of AS Brestoise delivered a masterclass in goal prevention. According to Le Télégramme, Benmouna remained irréprochable—blameless—on the two goals conceded during a hard-fought defeat against Saint-Renan, consistently frustrating opposing attackers with assured handling and positioning.

The defensive line featured stellar contributions across the board. Nolan Kerbrat anchored the right flank for Saint-Thégonnec, embodying the club’s emerging youthful generation with a performance combining defensive steel and attacking ambition against Loudéac’s reserve side. Alongside him, teammate Jordan Le Roux marshaled the central defense with characteristic lucidity. Plouzané B’s Youen Fitamant earned his first seasonal selection after winning nearly every duel against ASPTT Brest, while Allan Hamadi of Lesneven provided vital stability to secure his side’s R2 survival.

Midfield Engines and Decisive Firepower

In the engine room, Killian Maguer of Carantec/Henvic tormented Saint-Martin’s defense, orchestrating play and notching his 15th goal of the campaign. Oumar Sanogo-Mory anchored FC Gouesnou’s midfield with pristine distribution, while Alex Noah-Abogo of Plouzané AC leveraged his physical presence to neutralize Douarnenez. Florian Guillou proved instrumental for Plouguerneau, scoring and assisting to secure a vital victory and league safety.

Up front, Jérôme Potin stole headlines with a decisive hat-trick against Guiclan/Plouénan, securing Haut-Léon’s R3 status. He was matched in brilliance by Plouvorn’s Mathieu Le Han, whose own hat-trick and two assists against Bégard completely overwhelmed the opposition defense.

The Wider Stakes of Regional Football

What do you make of this week’s lineup, and did your club’s star player deserve a spot among the elite? Let us know in the comments below.