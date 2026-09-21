Oil Prices Drop as Diplomatic Hopes and Saudi Supply Boost Wall Street

Global oil prices dropped sharply on Monday, September 21, 2026, as markets anticipated potential diplomatic negotiations between the United States and Iran alongside a partial recovery in Saudi oil supplies. The energy relief propelled Wall Street tech shares upward, pushing the Nasdaq to a record high.

Crude Plunges on Diplomatic Openings and Saudi Supply Recovery

Energy markets shifted dramatically on Monday as international crude benchmarks tumbled by more than 3%. The selloff wiped out recent gains, driven by trader expectations that upcoming diplomatic exchanges at the United Nations General Assembly might ease geopolitical flashpoints in the Middle East. According to reporting from Infobae, the front-month Brent contract for November delivery settled down 3.40% at $100.34 per barrel in London, after touching an intraday low of $99.51—its weakest level since September 9. Meanwhile, the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate for October delivery fell 4.51% to close at $95.78 per barrel.

The downward pressure on oil came from multiple supply-side adjustments. Tanker tracking data showed Saudi Aramco loading roughly 14 million barrels of crude across seven supertankers in the Persian Gulf over the weekend, signaling a partial return of exports.

Oil hits over 1-week low on hopes for diplomacy in US-Iran war

Prices for crude oil are retreating against a backdrop of anticipations of possible diplomatic negotiations linked with the war in the Middle East. Andy Lipow, Lipow Oil Associates

Diplomatic signals from Washington set the tone for the market shift. United States President Donald Trump announced during a media appearance that he was open to meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York during the UN assembly. Trump stated that his administration remained in a decision phase regarding Iran and promised that very important things would soon transpire.

Semiconductor Stocks Surge as Artificial Intelligence Valuations Rebound

While energy costs eased, the technology sector seized the opportunity to rally. Wall Street major indices advanced broadly, led by high-growth artificial intelligence developers and hardware manufacturers. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.3% to secure a new record high, while the S&P 500 advanced 1.5% to stand less than half a percentage point away from its own peak (Infobae). The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 366 points, translating to a 0.7% gain.

Photo: Yahoo Finanzas

Crude Oil Prices Fall 4% as US Eases Saudi Supply Fears

Semiconductor equities captured the strongest investor inflows. Intel and Arm Holdings posted sharp advances, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) crossed a major milestone by reaching a un billón de dólares market capitalization for the first time. Qualcomm gained 9%, and Intel shares climbed 12% as traders reallocated capital toward infrastructure providers powering data centers and machine learning models.

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Offers Ship-To-Ship Crude Transfers After Pipeline Hit

Bond Yields Ease and Inflation Pressures Recede

The retreat in energy prices provided immediate relief to the fixed-income market, which had absorbed heavy selling pressure in prior weeks. Treasury yields drifted lower as traders priced out the risk that sustained crude spikes would reignite runaway inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped over four basis points to 4.949%, while the 30-year bond yield eased to 5.282% (Yahoo Finanzas).

Photo: Infobae