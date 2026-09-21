Oil hits over 1-week low on hopes for diplomacy in US-Iran war

Global oil benchmarks slid to their lowest levels in more than a week on September 21, as investors weighed emerging hopes for diplomatic de-escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict against ongoing supply disruptions from Yemen’s Houthi attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure.

Brent Crude Futures and West Texas Intermediate Price Declines

International energy markets faced downward pressure at the start of the week. Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate touched their lowest points since September 10, shedding more than two percent apiece during early trading sessions as traders recalibrated risk assumptions ahead of high-level United Nations discussions.

Market Reaction and Price Declines as Risk Premiums Shift

Tim Waterer and KCM Trade Market Analysis

By 0213 GMT on Monday, international benchmark Brent crude fell 2.08% to $101.71 a barrel after a 0.91% loss in the previous session. Concurrently, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $2.15, or 2.14%, to $98.15 a barrel, breaching a key psychological support level at $100 per barrel according to market data from reporting outlets.

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Offers Ship-To-Ship Crude Transfers After Pipeline Hit

Market participants also navigated position rollovers from expiring October contracts into November contracts. Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, said: It seems that a degree of risk premium is being removed from oil prices on hopes that a diplomatic path to de-escalate the US-Iran war may arrive this week. Waterer added: Whether that hope proves to be warranted or not is another question. Time will tell.

Diplomatic Openings and New Threats Amid UN Meetings

Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian at the United Nations General Assembly

The downward price movement coincided with developments surrounding the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Iran and the United States exchanged new threats on Sunday amid a prolonged diplomatic stalemate. However, U.S. President Donald Trump stated in an interview on Sunday, September 20, that he would be open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is expected to be in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

Photo: caliber.az

US and Iran Exchange Attacks on Oil Assets

President Trump noted that the U.S. remains in a decision-making phase regarding Iran, stating that very significant things will happen in the near future. Trump outlined options on the table, including completely destroying Iran, allowing its economy to continue deteriorating, or reaching an agreement.

Parallel to these exchanges, Iran took steps toward potential re-engagement. Al Jazeera cited Iran’s security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, as saying in an interview on Saturday that Iran has conveyed its conditions to mediators for resuming negotiations aimed at ending the war with the United States.

Houthi Attacks on Saudi Infrastructure and Regional Diplomacy

Oil Rises as Escalating U.S.-Iran Conflict Stokes Supply Disruption Fears

Yemen’s Houthis Target Saudi Arabia and Aramco Facilities

Despite diplomatic overtures, tensions in the Middle East and West Asia remained severely elevated. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis announced that they launched missile and drone attacks on Saturday targeting “sensitive” sites in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, as well as an Aramco facility located in the Red Sea city of Yanbu, which serves as a key oil export hub. The strikes also targeted Saudi Aramco’s East-West pipeline.

Following the attacks on Saudi infrastructure, Saudi Arabia appealed to Beijing. In response, China has asked Iran to help rein in the Houthis, according to three Iranian sources familiar with the matter. Concurrently, investors continued watching for a partial recovery in oil shipments from Saudi Arabia despite the ongoing Houthi military actions.