See the Harvest Moon Rise and Venus Blaze Brightest: The Night Sky This Month

September 2026 brings a vibrant lunar and planetary lineup to the night sky, featuring a brilliant evening Venus reaching peak magnitude on September 18, a glowing Harvest Moon rising near Saturn on September 26, and favorable conditions for autumn auroras and Milky Way viewing.

Venus Reaches Peak Evening Brilliance on September 18

Stargazers tracking the evening planets will find Venus at its brightest magnitude for its entire 2026 evening apparition on the evening of September 18. Reaching a magnitude of -4.8, the planet will shine more brilliantly than any surrounding star and remain easy to identify low above the western horizon shortly after sunset.

The planet’s extraordinary luminosity makes it visible even from bright urban locations with unobstructed western views. Observers watching the event will notice Mercury positioned beside it, while a separate appearance on September 14 places a wisp of a crescent moon within five degrees of Venus for about an hour after sunset.

The Harvest Moon Rises Near Saturn and Neptune on September 26

The full harvest moon ascends into the eastern sky the evening of September 26, reaching peak illumination just before 1 p.m. ET. As the orb rises near sunset or sets near sunrise, an optical illusion causes it to appear exceptionally large, luminous, and often orange near the horizon.

This month’s full moon travels with planetary company. Saturn follows the moon closely, staying within six degrees of the lunar orb throughout the night. Meanwhile, the much fainter Neptune forms a broad triangle with Saturn and the Moon. While Saturn remains easily visible to the unaided eye, spotting Neptune requires binoculars or a telescope due to its magnitude 8 dimness.

Early September Planet Alignments and Lunar Guides

Before the mid-month highlights, early September offers several pre-dawn conjunctions. On September 6 and 7, a crescent moon and Mars appear within three degrees of each other in the eastern sky around 3 a.m. local time, with Jupiter and Saturn forming a wider planetary backdrop. By September 8, the moon shifts to meet Jupiter before sunrise.

Photo: sciencedaily.com

Later in the month, between September 14 and 20, the moon serves as a celestial guide toward Antares—the reddish star representing the heart of Scorpius—and the Teapot star pattern in Sagittarius. From dark-sky locations, observers can trace the hazy band of the Milky Way galaxy rising like steam from the Teapot’s spout.

Autumn Equinox and September 19 Observe the Moon Night

Autumn in the Northern Hemisphere officially begins on the evening of September 22, coinciding with the equinox when the Sun sits directly above Earth’s equator. This seasonal tilt also brings an uptick in aurora activity, offering favorable conditions for northern lights displays as solar wind interacts with Earth’s atmosphere.

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Sandwiched between these events is International Observe the Moon Night on September 19, encouraging people worldwide to observe Earth’s nearest neighbor and explore lunar science.