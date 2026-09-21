First ‘Sound of Music’ Museum Opens in Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg is alive with “The Sound of Music” following the opening of a first-ever museum devoted entirely to the 1965 cinematic classic starring Julie Andrews. The Sound of Music Salzburg museum opened its doors on Sunday inside the 17th-century Hellbrunn Palace, welcoming visitors to the very Austrian city where the real-life story of the von Trapp family intersected with Hollywood history.

The inauguration drew notable attendees, including Elisabeth von Trapp—granddaughter of Georg and Agathe von Trapp, whose family chronicle inspired the enduring Rodgers & Hammerstein musical and subsequent blockbuster film.

“It is intimate enough so you really have a beautiful sense of the storyline of both the Sound of Music and the Trapp family singers — my relatives. I’m very proud of that,” Elisabeth von Trapp said of the new exhibition.

Visitors exploring the venue encounter nearly 450 items, ranging from original props and costumes used in the film to vintage cinema posters and historic recordings of the score. A central feature of the exhibition space is the iconic gazebo where the teenage character Liesl von Trapp and her suitor, Rolf, perform the courtship duet “Sixteen going on Seventeen.”

Distinguishing Reality From Hollywood

Located in Hellbrunn Palace—where several key sequences for the film were shot—the museum explicitly separates the historical record of the von Trapp family from the dramatic adaptations seen in the 1959 Broadway musical and the 1965 film adaptation. The narrative is set against the backdrop of Nazi Germany’s 1938 annexation of Austria, following a young governess named Maria who takes charge of seven von Trapp children, introduces them to vocal music, and eventually marries their father, the widower Georg von Trapp.

Museum curators note that the real Georg von Trapp, a submarine commander in the Austro-Hungarian navy, differed significantly from his cinematic counterpart. Rather than the rigid disciplinarian portrayed on screen by actor Christopher Plummer, the historical figure is described by museum officials as a considerate, though heavily burdened, father.

Family lineage details are also highlighted within the exhibits. Elisabeth von Trapp noted that her father, Werner von Trapp, was an original member of the Trapp Family Singers, though filmmakers altered names for the screen. “My father is depicted in the movie as Kurt; his name was Werner von Trapp. Just to set the record straight,” she said.

Tourism and Operational Schedule

Salzburg attracts several hundred thousand fans of the film annually, many of whom trace the movie’s production sites across the city. Among those participating in tours alongside Elisabeth von Trapp on opening day were John and Terry Combs, visitors from Dayton, Ohio.

Photo: travel.yahoo.com

“I love the combination of it being much about the movie, of course, but about the real von Trapp family, which I’ve read much about over the years,” said Terry Combs. “And having met and known Elisabeth a little bit — it just brought it full circle.”

The Sound of Music Salzburg museum is operating on a daily schedule through Nov. 1 before closing for the late autumn and winter seasons. According to museum organizers, the exhibition is scheduled to reopen to the public next March.

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