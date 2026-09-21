New Model Built on Geely SOA Platform

London’s legendary black cab is undergoing a radical technological transformation. Developed over 30 months using the new Space Oriented Architecture (SOA) platform engineered alongside Chinese parent company Geely, the next-generation electric taxi promises to redefine urban mobility on British streets while keeping its historic silhouette intact.

The Engineering Shift Behind the Iconic Silhouette

For generations, the London taxi has stood as a rigid fixture of the British capital’s urban landscape. Yet beneath that familiar, highly regulated exterior, a quiet industrial revolution is taking place. The transition to the Space Oriented Architecture (SOA) platform represents a major departure from previous manufacturing paradigms.

Developed over a concentrated 30-month period, the platform is the result of deep engineering integration with Geely, the Chinese automotive giant that owns the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC). Here is why that matters: moving to a dedicated electric architecture allows engineers to maximize cabin space, improve battery packaging, and drastically reduce production friction without altering the mandatory turning circle that defines a true London cab.

Global Supply Chains and the Geely Factor

This evolution highlights a broader geopolitical and economic reality within the modern automotive industry. British heritage brands increasingly rely on transnational manufacturing partnerships to stay competitive in the electric era. Geely’s acquisition and sustained investment in the iconic taxi maker have kept a uniquely British manufacturing tradition alive by anchoring it to global supply chains based in Asia and Europe.

Automotive analysts note that platform-sharing is no longer just about cost-cutting; it is about survival in a tightening regulatory environment. As major global cities tighten low-emission zones, legacy designs must adopt cutting-edge skateboard platforms to meet strict range and safety mandates.

Metric Previous Generation (TX) New SOA Platform Generation Development Timeline Standard lifecycle rollout 30 months intensive engineering Platform Architecture Adapted range-extender frame Space Oriented Architecture (SOA) Parent Group Geely Geely

What the Next Chapter Holds for Urban Transport

The modernization of the black cab touches on a sensitive nerve for Londoners who view the vehicle as cultural heritage. However, Transport for London (TfL) regulations leave little room for sentimentality. Zero-emission capability is now mandatory for newly licensed cabs.

By shifting to the SOA platform, LEVC ensures that its flagship vehicle can adapt to future software-defined vehicle standards. But there is a delicate balance to strike. Maintaining the stringent accessibility standards required by the Public Carriage Office while integrating advanced global EV tech remains the ultimate engineering test.

As these vehicles begin rolling out toward production, the traditional black cab proves that adapting to a globalized, electrified economy is the only way to preserve a local legend. How will passengers respond to the interior tech upgrades hidden beneath the classic roof sign? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.