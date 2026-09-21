Patrick Clancy talks about grief, forgiveness and the future with 60 Minutes after Lindsay Clancy mistrial

Patrick Clancy spoke publicly about the deaths of his three children, his decision to forgive his ex-wife, and the aftermath of a high-profile murder trial in an interview with correspondent Ross Douthat on CBS News. The broadcast followed a Massachusetts jury deadlocking in the triple-murder case against his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy, resulting in a mistrial declared by Judge William Sullivan on Sept. 4.

Patrick Clancy Breaks Silence on Grief and Forgiveness in First Television Interview

The January 2023 tragedy at the family’s Duxbury, Massachusetts, home claimed the lives of the couple’s three children: 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan. During the interview, Patrick Clancy recalled returning home from an errand on Jan. 24, 2023, to find Lindsay with severe cuts to her neck and wrists after throwing herself from an upstairs window in a suicide attempt. He discovered his children strangled in the basement with exercise bands around their necks. Cora and Dawson were dead, while Callan was airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital.

Callan’s heart continued beating for four days, allowing Patrick to hold him and lie beside him before the infant died in his arms. I remember just thinking, ‘Just give me one. Just give me one kid, and I would raise him as best I could, and I would give him the best life I possibly could. He later visited St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City on what would have been Callan’s first birthday, lighting a candle and crying on Fifth Avenue.

Patrick Clancy Set for First TV Interview on 60 Minutes After Mistrial

Examining Postpartum Illness and Mental Healthcare

Lindsay Clancy’s trial focused on a defense arguing she was not criminally responsible due to severe postpartum psychosis. Prosecutors maintained she understood her actions. In the months before the killings, Lindsay made repeated emergency room visits and spent time in a program for postpartum depression after reporting she had gone days without sleeping.

Photo: Fox News

Tensions flare as judge declines to remove juror in Lindsay Clancy trial

Reflecting on that period, Patrick testified as a prosecution witness about his ex-wife’s deteriorating mental state despite changing medications and consulting doctors. I think mental illness has this ability to be tragically deceptive. So I’m sure there are things that I didn’t see.

When asked if Lindsay remembered the events, Patrick stated that she described the memory as dreamlike. Despite noting that Lindsay never asked for his forgiveness, Patrick chose to offer it publicly shortly after the tragedy. I believe that it was her mental illness that caused that, he said, adding that he feared anger would consume him if he could not forgive her. I think I did the best I could with what I had at the time. And I live with the outcome. I live with it every day.

Coping With Public Scrutiny and the Mistrial’s Aftermath

The case generated intense national attention and debate regarding mental illness, the criminal justice system, and maternal healthcare. Following the killings, Patrick moved to New York City to seek anonymity and later married Rachel Danis in April 2026 after divorcing Lindsay. Danis was recently photographed in Midtown Manhattan following the mistrial, as reported by Yahoo News.

Photo: CBS News

Watch Live: Prosecution rests in Lindsay Clancy murder trial, defense calls witnesses

Alongside the legal proceedings, Patrick became the target of online speculation and unverified conspiracy theories on social media. He noted that the public attacks and derogatory headlines harmed the legacy of his children and distracted from critical discussions surrounding perinatal mental health.

The court has yet to determine whether prosecutors will pursue a retrial.