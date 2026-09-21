HP Launches ZBook Ultra G3a: An AI-Powered Mobile Workstation with AMD

The 16-inch HP ZBook Ultra G3a mobile workstation merges AMD Ryzen AI processors and Perplexity Computer integrations to run massive local AI models and agentic workflows directly on-device. Designed for architects, engineers, and developers, the hardware reduces cloud reliance while supporting up to 192GB of unified memory.

HP is attempting to solve this exact problem. By pairing advanced silicon with local agentic tooling, the company is targeting engineering teams drowning in fragmented software toolchains.

AMD Silicon and Unified Memory Architecture

At the silicon level, the ZBook Ultra G3a relies on high-end processing options scaling up to the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495. This system-on-a-chip architecture underpins a mobile platform built specifically to circumvent traditional cloud round-trips for sensitive engineering tasks.

According to AMD Senior Vice President and General Manager of Computing and Graphics Jack Huynh, the hardware enables users to run models featuring up to 300 billion parameters locally. That capability is unlocked by a staggering 192GB unified memory pool.

By shifting these inference workloads away from remote data centers, enterprise IT departments can better manage infrastructure expenditure while curbing latency spikes.

Agentic Workloads and Perplexity Integration

HP has embedded Perplexity Computer capabilities straight into the workstation environment to streamline complex, multi-step engineering tasks.

Perplexity Vice President of Business Ryan Fautley noted that professionals should not have to spend weeks assembling custom AI pipelines from scratch. The ZBook platform delivers a “Portable Computer” paradigm where agents, models, and specialized development suites like Autodesk run natively.

If a task exceeds local parameter constraints, the system seamlessly bridges to cloud-backed models without forcing the user to restart their workflow or re-engineer their prompt parameters.

Thermal Engineering and Form Factor Constraints

HP built an entirely new cooling architecture for this generation, pushing thermal design power (TDP) up by 81.8%.

This engineering adjustment yields a sustained 100-watt performance envelope even when running heavy design and analysis tools far away from a desk. Despite that power draw, the machine maintains a slim 17.9 mm profile and starts at just 4.2 pounds (1.9 kg), keeping it genuinely portable for field engineers.

Enterprise Governance and Availability

Enterprise IT adoption hinges on centralized management. HP is packaging the ZBook Ultra G3a alongside a broader ecosystem that includes the HP ZGX Nano, HP ZGX Fury, HP Boost, and HP Remote System Controller.

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To assist finance and operations teams in justifying hardware refresh cycles, HP introduced the web-based HP Local AI Value Calculator. This utility models how shifting inference pipelines from public cloud infrastructure to local workstations impacts return on investment over time.

The HP ZBook Ultra G3a 16-inch mobile workstation is scheduled to hit global markets in October 2026. Pricing details will be disclosed closer to the retail launch date.