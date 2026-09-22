Veteran Actress Radha Files Police Complaint Against Sister Ambika Over Rs 46 Crore Cheque Fraud

In September 2026, veteran South Indian actress Radha filed a formal criminal complaint with the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner against her elder sister, actress Ambika, and their brother, Mallikarjuna Kunjan Nair, alleging that signed blank cheques were taken from her residence and fraudulently misused to claim Rs 46 crore.

The Bottom Line The Core Dispute: Radha discovered that five outdated business cheques had been presented for encashment in Ambika’s name, totaling approximately Rs 46 crore.

Radha discovered that five outdated business cheques had been presented for encashment in Ambika’s name, totaling approximately Rs 46 crore. The Alleged Scheme: According to the complaint, the cheques were taken from Radha’s room while she was away from Chennai, and subsequently filled out by her brother, Mallikarjuna.

According to the complaint, the cheques were taken from Radha’s room while she was away from Chennai, and subsequently filled out by her brother, Mallikarjuna. Broader Context: The financial clash stems from a family property dispute that has barred Radha from accessing her share of estate assets and valuables.

Unraveling a Multi-Crore Financial Conflict

For millions of cinema fans who grew up watching the golden era of South Indian film, the names Radha and Ambika evoke memories of iconic 1980s celluloid milestones. But behind the nostalgic veneer of classic hits like Muthal Mariyathai and Enkeyo Ketta Kural lies a starkly modern, high-stakes family dispute. On Monday, September 21, 2026, Radha took the extraordinary step of lodging a formal police complaint with the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, bringing a bitter internal feud squarely into the public eye, as reported by The News Minute.

Photo: indianexpress.com

View this post on Instagram about veteran radha files police, நடிகை ராதா அம்பிகா From Instagram — related to veteran radha files police, நடிகை ராதா அம்பிகா

Here is the kicker: the friction isn’t merely about personal grievances or creative differences. It involves a staggering Rs 46 crore financial claim tied to IDBI Bank instruments that were allegedly taken from a private residence.

Radha maintained a current account originally registered under the business name ARS Garden Studio. She had left signed blank cheques inside her room to cover routine operational expenses—such as employee salaries, utility bills, taxes, and garden upkeep—while she traveled away from Chennai. In January 2025, the business transitioned to a new banner, RR Gardens, prompting Radha to secure a fresh cheque book. The old instruments simply sat forgotten in her workspace.

The Discovery of the Encashment Attempt

That oversight proved costly. On September 17, 2026, bank officials contacted Radha to inform her that five of those defunct, legacy cheques had suddenly surfaced. Even more alarming, they had been presented for encashment in the name of her sister, Ambika, targeting a massive payout of roughly Rs 46 crore.

Photo: thenewsminute.com

Acting quickly, Radha instructed IDBI Bank to immediately freeze payment on the instruments. But the damage—or at least the attempted execution of a financial transfer—had already triggered legal alarm bells. In her statement to law enforcement, Radha asserted that she never handed the cheques to Ambika, nor did she ever execute any financial agreement that would justify such an enormous payout.

Here is where the investigation widens. Radha’s complaint explicitly fingers her brother, Mallikarjuna Kunjan Nair, alleging that he filled out the details on the blank paper. By linking Mallikarjuna’s actions with Ambika’s name on the bank filings, the complaint frames the episode as a coordinated maneuver.

Detail Reported Fact Complainant Actress Radha Respondents Actress Ambika & Mallikarjuna Kunjan Nair (Brother) Disputed Amount Approximately Rs 46 Crore Filing Authority Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Bank Involved IDBI Bank

Property Conflicts and Estate Stakes

Financial fraud allegations rarely erupt in a vacuum. Beneath the immediate cheque controversy lies a deeper war over family real estate. Radha’s filings note that she has been blocked from entering a shared family property for roughly a year and a half. Inside that disputed location sit vital valuables, family jewellery, critical property deeds, and essential administrative records.

Actress Radha Files Complaint Against Sister Ambika | ₹46 Crore Cheque Controversy | Rootcast

As law enforcement weighs whether to transition the complaint into a full-fledged criminal investigation, neither Ambika nor Mallikarjuna has issued a public defense or formal reaction to the allegations. For now, the claims remain unadjudicated allegations before the Chennai authorities.

What are your thoughts on how long-simmering family property disputes boil over into public legal battles? Sound off in the comments below.